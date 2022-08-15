ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMINGbible

First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online

Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
GAMINGbible

'Gotham Knights' Open-World Map Is A Dream For DC Comic Fans

It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks for DC. Warner Bros are reportedly debating the future of Ezra Miller’s The Flash film following the actor's ongoing legal problems, plus there’s HBO Max’s cancellation of Batgirl. If you’re still disappointed by the Batgirl update, the good news is that the character will soon star in Gotham Knights and WB Games Montréal are lifting the lid on the game’s open-world map.
GAMINGbible

'Spider-Man' PC Mods Have Already Landed, And There Are Some Amazing Ones

Terrible, terrific mods have touched down onto Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered thanks to the creativity of PC players. From the sounds of it, the game is unmissable no matter which way you choose to play. "Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is absolutely gorgeous," said James in his review of the latest version of the adventure. "Playing on PC with headphones and an Xbox controller, I was in awe of the visual fidelity the entire time. The game is as beautiful as ever, and it’s even more impressive given the size of the in-game world."
GAMINGbible

New 'God Of War Ragnarök' Video Prepares Fans For Upcoming Game

For the vast majority of 2022, it sure did look like Elden Ring had the Game of the Year title in the bag but in the past few weeks, God Of War Ragnarök confirmed its 9 November release date and officially entered the race. Since then, we’ve seen glimpses of Odin and theorised what Fenrir’s appearance could mean but if this leaves you feeling a little foggy, don’t worry. Santa Monica Studio is here to remind you exactly what happened in God of War.
GAMINGbible

Somebody Managed To Get 'DOOM' Running On A Tractor

If there’s one thing that everyone knows DOOM for, apart from being a genre-defining FPS, of course, it’s the fact that you can play it on anything. And no, I don’t just mean the likes of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch (although you can), I mean literally anything with a screen.
GAMINGbible

New Lord Of The Rings Game Announced In Partnership With Weta Workshop

There’s plenty of Lord Of The Rings content on the horizon. Amazon’s epic Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series is set to premiere on 2 September, and Daedalic Entertainment’s upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum game is due to launch after that, but there’s always room for more LOTR in our lives - and that’s exactly what’s on the way. Weta Workshop and Private Division have announced that they’re working on a brand new LOTR inspired game.
GAMINGbible

Fallout TV Show Leaked Images Show The Inside Of A Vault For First Time

There’s quite a few TV and film adaptations of games in the works right now - as well as HBO’s The Last of Us show, we’re also set to get God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn adaptations, which is really exciting. The show that many gamers are probably the most hyped about though is Amazon’s upcoming Fallout series, which was first announced back in 2020, and is being written and directed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.
GAMINGbible

Dragon Ball In 'Fortnite' Gets Official Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite has seen a number of really cool (and slightly bizarre) collaborations over the years - from Marvel and Stranger Things characters to a virtual Ariana Grande concert hosted within the game. Today though is a big one for anime fans - the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover is here, and is bringing a whole host of stuff to the table.
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Online' Animal Has Only Just Been Found After Three Years

Red Dead Online players are shocked, stunned and surprised to discover that there's an animal that has been hiding in plain sight this whole time. And I totally get why it's never been found before because I doubt anyone's been on safari when being harangued by randoms who want to tie you up and put you on train tracks for fun.
GAMINGbible

'FIFA 23' Accidentally Sold For Six Cents, And EA Are Letting People Keep It

The release of FIFA 23 grows ever closer, which happens to be the last game to use the FIFA branding. FIFA 23 is set to feature a female cover star for the first time and you’ll be happy to know, career mode has been completely overhauled. The game will launch on 30 September so with just weeks to go, fans have been pre-ordering the title and some have nabbed the game for a record price.
GAMINGbible

First 'House Of The Dragon' Reviews Are All Saying The Same Thing

It’s been three years since Game of Thrones drew to a close and even if you weren’t keen on the series’ final season, I bet you still miss it. There was something quite unique about the collective hype we all felt week after week. The theorising, the watch parties, the ‘don’t tell me I haven’t watched the episode yet’ panicked declarations … good times. Well, we’re just days away from the release of House Of The Dragon and according to critics, the spin-off is just as good as Thrones’ glory days.
GAMINGbible

Tony The Tiger Is Now A Twitch Streamer With A Milk Cooled PC

You may have heard the phrase VTuber but if you’re someone who hasn’t, that’s about to change. A VTuber is a computer-generated Twitch or YouTube streamer. Anime VTuber Gawr Gura has a whopping four million subscribers, and the girl isn’t even real. Barbie also has her own vlog channel with 11 million subs. VTubing is serious business and Kelloggs’ Tony The Tiger is the latest to try his hand at streaming - or should I say paw.
GAMINGbible

Pingu Has Been Added To 'Elden Ring’, Because Nothing Is Sacred

Elden Ring is full of some horrifying creatures, big and small. From the creepy Pests scuttling about (and being general nightmares) in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, to Caelid’s terrifying Monstrous Dogs - FromSoftware’s open-world title might not be a horror game, but some of its designs could quite easily have been ripped straight out of one.
GAMINGbible

Futurama Mod Of 'The Simpsons: Hit & Run' Looks Out Of This World

The Simpsons: Hit & Run is a game beloved by all. As much as I enjoyed Hit & Run’s missions though, I also spent hours on end as a kid just driving around Springfield like it was a life sim. Just me? Ok, noted. In case you missed it, one fan is actually in the process of remaking The Simpsons: Hit & Run, but today I bring you a fantastic Futurama mod.
