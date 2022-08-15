ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley

Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
WOODBURY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!

One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront

Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Toy & Comic Convention This Weekend in Beacon, New York

Comic books have come along way since Superman first appeared in Action Comics in 1938. When people think of comic books they most likely think of some old books that are stashed away in their dad's closet collecting dust. Many argue that comic books just aren't as good as they once were but the numbers and trends show a different story. According to Fortune Business Insight, two years ago the market size for new comic books was about $8.5 billion. It rose to over $9.2 billion a year later. The market size is only growing.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

