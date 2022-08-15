Read full article on original website
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Wings
A ranking from TripAdvisor has determined which restaurants in the region aren't just winging it when it comes to their chicken wings. TripAdvisor shared a list of the best wings in the Hudson Valley and nearby communities. Last Chance Antiques & Cheese Cafe, a steakhouse located in the Greene County...
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City
When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’
New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch." On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State. Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Electronics Recycling & Household Waste Event in Dutchess County
I feel like it is difficult to find a good place to get rid of old and broken electronics. I have some of my grandmother's old possessions including her old television. With something like that, you need to hire a specific company, most of the time, to dispose of it correctly.
Cutest Family Outing: 3 Generations of Beavers Play in Orange County
It was a real-life Disney movie in Orange County, NY this week. A beaver family took their kids out on the lake for some fun and food, and luckily local nature photographer Amy Comerford was there to capture the magic. Beavers in Orange County, NY. One of the sweetest details...
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming on "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
Entertainment Update for DC Fair in Rhinebeck, New York
Earlier this week we helped the Dutchess County Fair get the word out that their opening night grandstand show scheduled to be Darci Lynne had to be scratched due to a scheduling conflict. When the fair made the announcement they assured all of us attending the fair on Tuesday that...
Toy & Comic Convention This Weekend in Beacon, New York
Comic books have come along way since Superman first appeared in Action Comics in 1938. When people think of comic books they most likely think of some old books that are stashed away in their dad's closet collecting dust. Many argue that comic books just aren't as good as they once were but the numbers and trends show a different story. According to Fortune Business Insight, two years ago the market size for new comic books was about $8.5 billion. It rose to over $9.2 billion a year later. The market size is only growing.
