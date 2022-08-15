ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for man responsible for infant's death

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
