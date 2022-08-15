Read full article on original website
KTSA
One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
18-year-old shot by 'stray bullet' while hanging out in backyard
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering at the hospital after police found him shot in his arm while 'hanging out' with a friend in his backyard. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kirk Place near Highway 90 on the west side of town.
Man accused of killing two people in San Antonio facing capital murder charges
SAN ANTONIO — Note: A previous version of this article had incorrect information on Miller's date of arrest. A man accused of killing two people is now facing capital murder charges. James Miller, 20, was wanted for the deaths of two, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old teenager who...
SAPD looking for man responsible for infant's death
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
KSAT 12
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
1 Woman Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a collision took place on Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle accident were a vehicle belonging to an [..]
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
KTSA
Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles. It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown. They didn’t...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man accused of killing 6-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man they say killed his 6-month-old son in August 2021. Police said they were dispatched to a Northeast Side hospital on Aug. 14, 2021, in response to a child with traumatic injuries. Medical staff did not believe the guardian’s story coincided with the infant’s injuries, according to police.
KTSA
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road. Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. When...
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman walking on access road of Loop 1604 hit by car, driver arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was injured and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, not...
Two years after graffiti attack on Cenotaph monument, case is dismissed; vandalized again this month
SAN ANTONIO — It was an act of vandalism that shocked the sensibilities of Texans. And now, two years after a graffiti attack on the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza, the case has been dismissed. Noah Benjamin Escamilla was accused of leaving angry red spray painted messages in the...
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
Strangers rush to rescue driver after car flips on slick roads
SAN ANTONIO — A daring rescue is caught on cell phone video. It shows Good Samaritans rushing to save a driver Monday morning at Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard. Several strangers are seen in the video flipping a car over to save a life. The cell phone video was...
