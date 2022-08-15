SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Ronald Williams who police say is responsible for the death of his infant son. On August 14, 2021, SAPD responded to a northeast side hospital after receiving reports about an injured child. Medical staff told police that the child's injuries did not coincide with the story given by his guardians. The baby died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO