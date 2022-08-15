Read full article on original website
everettleader.com
Family Friends: Man Stabbed To Death In Everett Died A Hero
A Go Fund Me Account has been established by the family of the late Mark Luiso, the 45 year old Everett man stabbed to death neat to his home on Cherry Street by an unknown assailant late Monday evening – about 10:30 p.m. The crime has shocked the quiet...
'Speeding' Codzilla boat caused woman's spinal injuries, lawsuit claims
BOSTON - A Revere woman is suing Boston Harbor Cruises over one of its most popular attractions.Codzilla boasts about its fun, fast-paced and thrilling rides through the waters of Boston Harbor. But Elizabeth Maggiolo claims the 70-foot boat was going too fast and got too close to her boat, leaving her seriously injured.The incident allegedly happened three years ago. Maggiolo says she and her husband were on their 16-foot "Boston Whaler" when her husband suddenly told her to hang on.She said that's when the Codzilla went zipping by "at excessive speeds" - causing a massive wake that threw her into the air and left her with severe spinal fractures. "It is clear that this boat is meant to perform for thrill-seekers at high speeds, but unfortunately the maneuvers made on the day in question caused boaters in the same area to be exposed to unreasonable and unexpected dangers," the lawsuit states. Maggiolo is accusing operators of negligence and is demanding a jury trial. Boston Harbor Cruises told WBZ-TV it has no comment.
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
Attorney for Carlos Asencio, accused of killing Amanda Dabrowski, says he was brilliant kid before ‘something happened’
Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, was a “brilliant kid,” then “something happened” to affect his mental health, according to his lawyer Robert M. Griffin. Griffin is pursuing an insanity defense for the killing that took place on July 3, 2019...
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
Jordan Wiggins identified as Quincy man shot to death in apartment complex, police say
The man found shot in a Quincy apartment complex in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, who later died at the hospital from his injuries, has been identified as a resident of the city, officials said. According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Quincy Police found Jordan Wiggins, 32, shot in the...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.
NECN
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
nbcboston.com
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Update: Missing 98-year-old Medford woman found safe
MEDFORD, Mass. — A missing Medford woman has been found safe, police say. Guilhermima Santos, 98, had not been seen since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen in the Terrace Road area wearing a purple and blue floral dress. Police say Santos has dementia. She is described as...
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
hot969boston.com
Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank
Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
