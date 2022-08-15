ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Benton Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 2 days ago
Carol Benton, age 90, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

Private services will be held at Exira Cemetery in Exira, IA.

She is survived by her children, Belinda Van Aernam, Rhea (Tab) Gaines, Lance (Connie) Benton, Denise (Chris) Clausen, Jim Benton, Jan (Ted) Namanny, Joni (Doug) Sudmann; siblings, Bud Hackwell, Floyd (Gloria) Hackwell, Gary (Marty) Hackwell, Jane Schlater; 15 grandchildren; and MANY great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

