Jane Schuler Obituary

Jane V. Schuler, age 82 of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic with Pastor Doug Howell officiating and burial will follow at the Noble Township Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 pm till 7 pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic. Condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com