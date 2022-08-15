ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo's hippo baby Fritz makes public debut

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi are starting to explore their outdoor habitat, and guests will be able to see them starting Friday. Zoo officials said they are ready for the next step in the introduction process, meeting all of their fans. Starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community

CINCINNATI — The 34th Annual Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld

CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 19-21

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. The 34th annual Black Family Reunion celebration takes place this weekend. Kicking off this weekend, a host of family...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Christ Hospital receives $155,000 from Ruth Lyons Fund

CINCINNATI — Thanks to your donations, Christ Hospital received $155,000 this week from the Ruth Lyons Fund. We're told, the donation will be very helpful when they open their level 3 neo-natal intensive care unit in the next few months. The hospital says, this money helps patients feel loved...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Eagles guitarist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Friday that former Eagles guitarist, singer, songwriter and publisher Don Felder will be performing at the casino in October. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Popular Cincinnati restaurant Senate is returning to Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Popular restaurant Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs and street food back to Over-the-Rhine. Owners Queen Hospitality Group said after a brief hiatus, they are relocating Senate into the kitchen of the Holiday Spirits bar. The group said they are currently looking at several neighborhoods to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

CDC working to confirm source as E.coli outbreak expands to 4 states

CINCINNATI — The E.coli outbreak first reported in Ohio and Michigan has expanded, experts said. According to the CDC, almost 40 cases have been confirmed across four states, including 19 in Ohio and one person in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY

