WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo's hippo baby Fritz makes public debut
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi are starting to explore their outdoor habitat, and guests will be able to see them starting Friday. Zoo officials said they are ready for the next step in the introduction process, meeting all of their fans. Starting...
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community
CINCINNATI — The 34th Annual Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event...
WLWT 5
Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld
CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 19-21
CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. The 34th annual Black Family Reunion celebration takes place this weekend. Kicking off this weekend, a host of family...
WLWT 5
Christ Hospital receives $155,000 from Ruth Lyons Fund
CINCINNATI — Thanks to your donations, Christ Hospital received $155,000 this week from the Ruth Lyons Fund. We're told, the donation will be very helpful when they open their level 3 neo-natal intensive care unit in the next few months. The hospital says, this money helps patients feel loved...
WLWT 5
Western & Southern Open 2022: Explore sights, sounds of Cincinnati’s biggest tennis tournament
MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open is back, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport including Venus and Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and more. There's plenty for fans to see across the 17 courts at the Linder Family Tennis Center. There's also more than enough to keep you busy off the courts, too.
WLWT 5
Former Eagles guitarist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Friday that former Eagles guitarist, singer, songwriter and publisher Don Felder will be performing at the casino in October. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording...
WLWT 5
Popular Cincinnati restaurant Senate is returning to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Popular restaurant Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs and street food back to Over-the-Rhine. Owners Queen Hospitality Group said after a brief hiatus, they are relocating Senate into the kitchen of the Holiday Spirits bar. The group said they are currently looking at several neighborhoods to...
WLWT 5
Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
WLWT 5
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes van into pool at King's Island Camp Cedar
MASON, Ohio — A woman drove her van into a pool at King’s Island Camp Cedar on Friday, officials said. According to park officials, the woman had a medical emergency while driving. Medical personnel arrived quickly to the scene and transported the woman to a local hospital. No...
WLWT 5
Killer Queen: New pizza restaurant, bar set to open at The Banks this winter
CINCINNATI — A new pizza restaurant and bar is opening at The Banks this winter. Killer Queen will open in the former space of Joella's Hot Chicken. The restaurant will feature a wrap-around bar, and patio all under neon signs and disco balls. The restaurant will serve build-your-own pizzas...
WLWT 5
High school football players to wear helmets honoring fallen Clermont County deputy
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Friday night lights are finally back. Starting Friday, many schools across the Cincinnati region play their first football games of the season, including Williamsburg High School. The team will be playing with a special helmet at Friday's game. The badge is in honor of Williamsburg alumni...
WLWT 5
CDC working to confirm source as E.coli outbreak expands to 4 states
CINCINNATI — The E.coli outbreak first reported in Ohio and Michigan has expanded, experts said. According to the CDC, almost 40 cases have been confirmed across four states, including 19 in Ohio and one person in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported. The...
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
