Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
KYTV
Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
KYTV
RAW: Giuliani arrives at Georgia courthouse
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV
Missouri AG announces opioid settlement with Endo International
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he and a coalition of attorneys general from other states came to an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International and its lenders. According to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, the settlement was negotiated by attorneys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
New era in agricultural learning about to begin at Springfield Public Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classes for Springfield Public Schools begin on Monday, August 22, and when they do, one of the essential aspects of Missouri’s economy will finally be offered as a magnet program to elementary students for the first time. Agriculture. “We do have an environmental sciences pathway...
KYTV
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
KYTV
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a lawsuit against the state over continued police funding issues, saying the city will have to increase taxes to pay for any increased funding of the police department. Since the 1950s, the State of Missouri has required that...
KYTV
Lawyer representing Ozark County man accused of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A lawyer representing an Ozark County, Mo. man accused by federal authorities of threatening an Arizona election official says he is ‘embarrassed and humbled’ by the attention on the case. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, is charged with one count of communicating an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Feds charge Ozark County, Mo. man with making threat to Arizona election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark County, Mo. man faces federal charges accused of leaving a voicemail containing a threat on the personal cell phone of an election official in Maricopa County, Arizona. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, is charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and...
Comments / 0