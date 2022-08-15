ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

RAW: Giuliani arrives at Georgia courthouse

A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
KYTV

Missouri AG announces opioid settlement with Endo International

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he and a coalition of attorneys general from other states came to an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International and its lenders. According to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, the settlement was negotiated by attorneys...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Ozark, MO
KYTV

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a lawsuit against the state over continued police funding issues, saying the city will have to increase taxes to pay for any increased funding of the police department. Since the 1950s, the State of Missouri has required that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coxhealth#Ozark Public Schools#Sun

Comments / 0

Community Policy