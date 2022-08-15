Read full article on original website
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Double engagement news for the Jordanian royal family
The good news keeps on coming for The Royal Hashemite Court, as not one but two of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan's children are now engaged. Yesterday, it was announced that the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Hussein, had proposed to his girlfriend Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. The engagement took place at the home of Rajwa's father, with the Crown Prince's parents also in attendance.
Lady Louise Windsor takes job at garden centre before starting at the University of St Andrews
It was revealed yesterday that Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will be following in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by attending the University of St Andrews, following her A-level results. The 18-year-old, who is 16th in line to the throne, finished her secondary education at St Mary's Ascot in July, having completed her exams in English, History, Politics and Drama, and will now study for a degree in English Literature at the Scottish institution.
