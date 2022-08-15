ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks asks labor board to suspend mail-in ballot union elections, alleging misconduct in voting process

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 2 days ago
Comments / 47

Hatrick
2d ago

How ironic, This liberal company is claiming voter fraud! Yet every single employee had to have ID to get hired, And have to come to work in person to do their job, If they can't vote in person, with an ID, What hope is there for our own elections in America?🤔🤭

Reply(2)
22
Louis Berg
2d ago

Do this for ALL elections and violence will decline in America! We Americans want to know that our elections are as secure as possible!

Reply(2)
15
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

So let's say for example 500 employees worked there, then when they counted it was 5000 votes that were counted, sound familiar? 🤡 2020 elections

Reply(1)
11
