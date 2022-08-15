ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian prison sentence

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crwMo_0hHceK2h00

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner on Monday filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4. She was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

Griner played for a women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying the appeal was filed, but the grounds of the appeal weren’t immediately clear.

Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander Boykov said after the conviction that the sentence was excessive and that in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in drug trial

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to free Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “Merchant of Death.”

On Sunday, a senior Russian diplomat said exchange talks have been conducted.

“This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents,” Alexander Darchiev, head of the Foreign Ministry’s North America department, told state news agency Tass. “These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals, proceeding from the ‘do not harm’ principle.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Lawyers#Espionage#Russian#American#The Phoenix Mercury#The U S State Department
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missouri police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy