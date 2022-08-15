ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by U.S., set to leave Greece

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkDmD_0hHceFd400

ATHENS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The seizure from the Lana, formerly the Pegas, prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf which have not yet been released. read more

The United States had hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the Lana tanker, which had been anchored off Greece.

The oil was then partly removed and placed aboard the Ice Energy tanker, which had been chartered by Washington and had been expected to sail to United States before Greece's supreme court ruled that the cargo should be returned to Iran. read more

"The reloading process is complete," one of the sources said. Another source said it was completed on Sunday.

The embassy of Iran in Athens said on Aug 12 on Twitter that the vessel would sail to Iran after the reloading was completed. read more

It was not clear if Lana, which had engine problems, could sail unassisted.

For over two months, Lana, remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia, near the town of Karystos. It was tugged to Piraeus following court orders that allowed its release. read more

The tanker has been anchored off Piraeus since late July.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

jody
4d ago

Ok. We can’t do anything about it. We still can figure out how to make baby formula……since last October.

Reply(1)
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranian#Greek#Ice Energy#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles on how Russia's repeated attempts to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier have ended in miserable and ignominious failure. It is no small source of embarrassment for Vladimir Putin and his Russian Navy admirals that the only two countries who have...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.

Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

555K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy