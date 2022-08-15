Expansion of VA Health Care and Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Substance – ODVA release – The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to Burn Pits, Agency Orange, Radiation and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act will bring these changes: Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras; Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures; Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation; Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care; Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures. More information from the VA. The VA has established a PACT Act webpage to help answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones. You can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). To file a claim for PACT Act-related disability compensation or apply for VA health care, please contact your local Veteran Service Office in Oregon.

