Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council, Aug. 18
The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 via Zoom. The meeting includes updates about the Scenic and Regional Trail Program, a membership update, and a discussion of plans to issue the 2022 Doug Newman Memorial Award. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and link for the meeting is posted on the ORTAC website. ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council is made up of seven members representing Oregon’s U.S. Congressional Districts, and at least two members representing counties bordering the coast. Members are appointed by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information about ORTAC, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Pages/BWT-ortac.aspx For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 19
OHA report, Aug. 18, 2022 – Cases: 882 new, 869,782 total; Deaths: 8 new, 8,334 total; Hospitalized: 328, 43 fewer than last week (8/10). CHW report, Aug. 18, 2022 – New cases: 18; Active cases: 305; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 169 total; Total cases: 13,008.
Local Government Grant Rules, Aug. 17
OPRD release – SALEM, Oregon – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has formed a rule advisory committee to review proposed changes to Oregon administrative rules for the Local Government Grant and County Opportunity Grant programs within the department. The committee will meet virtually Wednesday, Aug. 17 to review and discuss proposed changes to program rules. The 1 p.m. meeting is open to the public and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg. The meeting agenda will include discussions on proposed changes to align community needs and program operations. The committee will also discuss any economic and fiscal impact of the proposed rules. Committee members, appointed by OPRD, include individuals from park and recreation districts, local governments, grant committees and partner organizations. After the committee review, the rule will be open for public comment this fall. More information about this rulemaking is available on the OPRD website: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier, at least three days in advance of a meeting, by calling (503) 510-9678.
The PACT Act and VA Benefits, Aug. 17
Expansion of VA Health Care and Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Substance – ODVA release – The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to Burn Pits, Agency Orange, Radiation and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act will bring these changes: Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras; Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures; Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation; Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care; Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures. More information from the VA. The VA has established a PACT Act webpage to help answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones. You can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). To file a claim for PACT Act-related disability compensation or apply for VA health care, please contact your local Veteran Service Office in Oregon.
