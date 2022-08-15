Read full article on original website
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Less prestigious universities offer students cash, laptops or other gifts as 'incentives' to sign up for courses
Less prestigious universities are offering ‘bribes’ of £2,000 or more, laptops and rail cards to lure students. Up to 60,000 school-leavers face losing their top choices when A-levels come out tomorrow as the Government clamps down on grade inflation. Record numbers of 18-year-olds are applying – even...
Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills
Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
As Demand for Nurses with Master’s Degrees Grows, Will Nursing Salaries Increase?
Nurses are in high demand all over the country, but the need for providers with a master’s degree is particularly striking. Nursing has long been one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of providers into early retirement, further exacerbating the shortage. According to recent estimates from the American Nursing Association, there will be more available nursing jobs than any other type of profession.
6 Grad Degrees That are Worth the Investment
There are plenty of great reasons to continue your education and earn a graduate degree. You may be able to learn new skills and concepts that better position you for a promotion and advancement in...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?
Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
Department of Education to forgive nearly $4 billion in loans held by students who attended ITT Technical Institute
Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...
Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...
13-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Black Student to Get Accepted Into Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker has made history. The 13-year-old Texas girl was recently accepted into the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine, making her the youngest Black student to ever gain admission into a U.S. medical school. Alena received the big news back in May, just a year after she received her high school diploma. Since then, the teen has been completing her undergraduate courses at two universities: Arizona State University and Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. She is reportedly in her junior year and is expected to begin medical school in 2024.
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
Preschoolers with larger vocabulary before they begin education, perform better in class—study shows
Children who enter preschool with good vocabulary and attention skills do better in class, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Early Education and Development. The findings based on 900 four-year-olds from eight US states show how a child's ability to engage with teachers and peers is affected...
Farm Credit Memorial Scholarship to Support Student Success at Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
(LOOTPRESS) – Farm Credit of the Virginias, a regional lending cooperative, announced a new scholarship that will support students in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and honor the life of one of its esteemed alumni, Brian Wilkerson. The Farm Credit of the Virginias Memorial Scholarship...
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told
Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
