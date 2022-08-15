Read full article on original website
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You?
What does the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE offer that other midsize SUVs don't? Keep reading and find out. The post Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
gmauthority.com
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Acura ARX-06 Hypercar Revealed With 670-HP Bespoke V6 Engine
Acura's entrant in the LMDh hypercar class will go racing in 2023. All-new 2.4-liter turbo V6 with hybrid assistance produces 670 horsepower. Chassis development by ORECA and design by Acura Design Studio. Acura has lifted the lid on the all-new ARX-06 prototype, an electrified race car itching to do battle...
Does the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla have Android Auto?
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is loaded with features, but does it have Android Auto? The post Does the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla have Android Auto? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
