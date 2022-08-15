Read full article on original website
Sophie’s Choice
Lawrence Technological University and the Stefanini Group are partnering to teach Sophie how to run a factory. Sophie is a virtual artificial intelligence assistant developed by Stefanini, a $1-billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions with a large office in Southfield. LTU students and faculty are helping Stefanini teach Sophie how to integrate into smart manufacturing environments on LTU’s Southfield campus with self-adaptation and contextual automation, which is made possible by Stefanini partner Rockwell Automation.
TriTech Titanium Parts Opens in Detroit to Serve a Variety of Markets
Bob Swenson, former and owner of AmeriTi Manufacturing, which he sold in April, has launched Detroit-based TriTech Titanium Parts — a spinoff of his previous company — that focuses on the manufacturing of titanium parts. Organized in response to market needs, TriTech produces net shape titanium parts using...
Ann Arbor’s AdAdapted Introduces Shoppable Video Ads
AdAdapted in Ann Arbor, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has announced it has launched add-to-cart Shoppable Video Ads. AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enable brands to build e-commerce campaigns on its Shopping List Marketing mobile ad platform. This goes beyond standard video ads...
Spartan Wealth Management Merges with 360° Wealth Management Group
Spartan Wealth Management, a wealth advising firm in Birmingham, has announced its merger with 360° Wealth Management Group in Farmington Hills. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger,” says Brian...
Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement
Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DBusiness Daily Update: Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12. The Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills is...
Airspace Link in Detroit Partners with Texas Group on Drone Safety
Airspace Link, a Detroit-based provider of drone safety infrastructure, and the Lone Star UAS Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, are partnering to launch the FlySafe Program to enhance the safety and capabilities of drone operations within their local communities. The Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence and Innovation (LSUASC) is...
Mark Evenson and Jennifer Dickey Promoted at Cornerstone Community Financial
Cornerstone Community Financial (CCF), a community-focused credit union with seven branch locations in Michigan and Ohio based in Auburn Hills, has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mark Evenson has been named CCF’s chief financial officer, and Jennifer Dickey has been appointed the credit union’s first-ever chief experience officer...
Comcast Names Kristee Cominiello Senior VP of Heartland Region Based in Plymouth
Comcast today announced that Kristee Cominiello has been promoted to senior vice president of its Heartland Region, which spans Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky and is headquartered in Plymouth. In this role, she is responsible for more than 3,000 employees and all residential and business customer relationships within the three-state region....
636 E Ferry St
$1,575 - Large Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Midtown - This amazing two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment has been completely renovated. Located in Midtown, this property is just minutes from Wayne State Campus, and is near the Q-Line & Downtown Detroit. This unit has private entry located behind the property, new, stainless steel appliances, freshly re-done hardwood floors, tall windows let in lots of natural sunlight, brand new granite counter-tops, laundry located in the basement, & one parking space is included! Tenant pays for gas & electric. Water included. Stainless steel appliances to be installed. Pet friendly with fees.. $1,575month. 1 month security deposit. Does Not Participate in Voucher Program This property does not accept Sec-8. Minimum 600 Credit Score.
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
DBusiness Daily Update: Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15. Stahls Automotive Foundation in New Baltimore is hosting...
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan Cyber Summit Returns to In-person Format Oct. 27
The 2022 Michigan Cyber Summit is back as an in-person event this year and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. As the 11th annual Michigan Cyber Summit, it will bring together experts from across the country to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends impacting business, education, information technology, economic development, law enforcement, and personal safety.
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
E. coli outbreaks almost quintuple, health officials urging increased caution
MDHHS and MDARD say 98 cases of E. coli have been reported in August so far across Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland Counties. Health officials are advising extra caution.
Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital
ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
