Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Aug. 19
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 17, 12:45 a.m., 1800 block Virginia Ave., “result of persons contact,” 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano arrested on Florence PD warrant charging Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody and released.”. Tool Theft. According to an...
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 101, Lincoln Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 101 near milepost 122. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, age (31), of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner Dump Truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age (69), of Otis. The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner Dump Truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, age (30), of Otis, as well as Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. US 101 was closed for about six (6) hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and OSP/LCSO Chaplains.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
oregontoday.net
Wild North Umpqua summer steelhead returns showing improvement, Aug. 19
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement. As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River. Which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, this is an encouraging sign. Returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1. Fishery managers expected higher returns this year based on improving ocean conditions. “We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. There have also been good numbers of hatchery summer steelhead in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. This is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall. Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as we move towards fall, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
Comments / 0