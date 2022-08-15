ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warning over ‘dangerous’ flooding in cities and rural areas

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47g4Xe_0hHcdHMJ00

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause “dangerous” flooding in both cities and rural areas, but will not end the drought, experts have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as conditions could cause flash flooding, transport disruption and power cuts.

The weather warning will stay in place for southern England on Wednesday, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast flowing or deep flood water could cause danger to life.

It comes after weeks of little rain and warm conditions have caused droughts across parts of the UK, leaving land parched.

The National Drought Group on Friday moved parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status.

Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water have already imposed hosepipe restrictions, Yorkshire Water’s ban will start on August 26, the same day as South West Water will introduce one for Cornwall and parts of Devon, and Thames Water said it is planning one in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lhMi_0hHcdHMJ00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Inverness in Scotland was hit by heavy rain on Sunday, with footage and photos shared online showing water leaking through the ceiling of a Vue cinema and flooding a Tesco store.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that thunderstorms and heavy rain will likely hit more localised areas in Scotland, as well as areas of the south west and east of England, with the potential of up to 50mm of rainfall within three hours in some places.

But he added: “That being said, it is quite hard to pinpoint exactly where these thunderstorms will crop up.

“Some areas will miss the showers completely but where they do come down, there could be some impacts like surface water flooding, with the rain obviously hitting dry land, travel disruption and power cuts affecting homes and businesses.”

Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, said: “The ground is really dry and when it is so dry it acts a little bit like concrete and that water can’t get in so it drains straight off.

“There is the damage to homes and businesses these floods can cause, and inconvenience with transport disruptions, but if it is very heavy in one place it can also be very dangerous.”

On how it could affect cities like London, she said: “If you get a heavy rain in a city, the drainage system can cope up to a point, but if there is really heavy rain it can overwhelm the system – the rain cannot run away quick enough.

“Water tends to find the lowest pathway – that is why it is so dangerous for cities with these surface area floods.

“That is why it is of concern to the Tube and underground car parks and things like that.”

Referring to floods disrupting Tube services last year, she said: “It is not like we haven’t seen this recently.

“If we are in London and the parks are really, really dry, there is nowhere for the water to run so it is exacerbating the risks we already have in cities.”

In rural areas, Prof Cloke said this sort of flooding often hits low points in roads and under bridges, adding: “It is very dangerous to drive through flood water.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ArH0_0hHcdHMJ00
Parched grass at St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick (PA) (PA Wire)

Explaining why this heavy rain will not alleviate drought-hit areas, she said: “It’s a drop in the ocean really. It is not soaking into the soil which is how we really need it. We need it back into the system where it can be stored.

“We really need a long winter of rain to replenish this.”

Meanwhile, Christine Colvin, director of advocacy and engagement at the Rivers Trust, told the PA news agency there is a risk that people will not take the drought seriously in the coming days “just because it rains”.

“We want people to keep this rainfall event in context and as part of the bigger picture, and the bigger picture is that we’ve actually still had an incredibly dry year as well as a dry summer, and it’s going to take sustained rainfall to replenish our supplies.”

“Just because it rains, it doesn’t mean the drought is over,” Ms Colvin added.

“It seems very counterintuitive, but it’s going to take sustained rain to replenish the supplies we actually use, which are the aquifers and the managed storage in our reservoirs.”

Robert Caudwell, chairman of the Association of Drainage Authorities (Ada), said the industry is “concerned” about surface water flooding but there is “very little” they can do to help prevent it.

He said: “The problem is that with thunderstorms at this time of the year it’s very difficult to predict exactly where they are, and our members have been holding as much water in their systems as possible to try and prevent things going dry, for the environment and farmers who want to irrigate.

“So the last thing we want to do is what you would normally do if heavy rain was forecast, which is to build a bit more freeboard in by allowing more water to be taken out of the system, which is very difficult when you’re really unsure (which) areas will get a thunderstorm.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Sunshine and showers on the way after heavy downpours

The UK will see sunshine and showers after a mix of intense heat and torrential rain in recent weeks. After days of amber and yellow thunderstorm warnings for much of the country, the Met Office said “more typical” summer weather is in store. It comes after 26,718 lightning...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Weather Warning#Water Year#Heavy Rain#Ground Water#Uk#The Met Office#Cornwall#Thames Water#Tesco#Potenti
newschain

Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced. The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
newschain

Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

The Met Office has a yellow thunderstorm warning in place across parts of Kent and Medway, in south east England, on Thursday morning. It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that “parts of London are still flooded or at risk of flooding”, following sudden downpours on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO

A dog has been infected with monkeypox after contracting the virus from its owner, health leaders said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed the need for proper isolation and waste management among cases after confirming the first case of human-to-dog transmission of the virus. Monkeypox can spread with close contact...
ANIMALS
newschain

Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy