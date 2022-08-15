Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12. The Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills is...
dbusiness.com
TriTech Titanium Parts Opens in Detroit to Serve a Variety of Markets
Bob Swenson, former and owner of AmeriTi Manufacturing, which he sold in April, has launched Detroit-based TriTech Titanium Parts — a spinoff of his previous company — that focuses on the manufacturing of titanium parts. Organized in response to market needs, TriTech produces net shape titanium parts using...
dbusiness.com
Michigan Cyber Summit Returns to In-person Format Oct. 27
The 2022 Michigan Cyber Summit is back as an in-person event this year and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. As the 11th annual Michigan Cyber Summit, it will bring together experts from across the country to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends impacting business, education, information technology, economic development, law enforcement, and personal safety.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Stahls in New Baltimore to Host Autos for Autism Sept. 15. Stahls Automotive Foundation in New Baltimore is hosting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
Sophie’s Choice
Lawrence Technological University and the Stefanini Group are partnering to teach Sophie how to run a factory. Sophie is a virtual artificial intelligence assistant developed by Stefanini, a $1-billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions with a large office in Southfield. LTU students and faculty are helping Stefanini teach Sophie how to integrate into smart manufacturing environments on LTU’s Southfield campus with self-adaptation and contextual automation, which is made possible by Stefanini partner Rockwell Automation.
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor’s AdAdapted Introduces Shoppable Video Ads
AdAdapted in Ann Arbor, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has announced it has launched add-to-cart Shoppable Video Ads. AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enable brands to build e-commerce campaigns on its Shopping List Marketing mobile ad platform. This goes beyond standard video ads...
dbusiness.com
Mark Evenson and Jennifer Dickey Promoted at Cornerstone Community Financial
Cornerstone Community Financial (CCF), a community-focused credit union with seven branch locations in Michigan and Ohio based in Auburn Hills, has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mark Evenson has been named CCF’s chief financial officer, and Jennifer Dickey has been appointed the credit union’s first-ever chief experience officer...
dbusiness.com
Mobility Corridor Along Michigan Avenue in Detroit Lands $25M Grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and city of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor. The project includes the construction of a shared use corridor along approximately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com
Indoor Vertical Farming Gets a Boost with Ultimation’s Conveyor Technologies
Ultimation Industries in Roseville, a direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer, announced it is currently building the material handling system for what it states is the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility, for which it says its conveyor technologies are designed to increase operational efficiency and more. The indoor vertical farming market...
dbusiness.com
Yabba Dabba Do: Detroit Auto Show Will Feature Flintmobile, Dinosaurs, and Monster Trucks
The North American International Auto Show today announced a host of new themed attractions for the public show that runs Sept. 17– 25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. From the prehistoric dinosaur era of the past — complete with Fred Flintstone’s “Flintmobile” used in the movie, “The Flintstones,”...
dbusiness.com
Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational 2022
Frank Torre and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit hosted the Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin. Funds from the annual event provide college prep and academic scholarships to underprivileged youth in metro Detroit. The event included 18 holes of golf, a lunch, a silent and live auction, a full course dinner, and a program emceed by WJR-AM Morning Radio Host Paul W. Smith. Torre, co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services in Troy and chairman of Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, has chaired the event for many years. This year’s sponsors included the Schuchard Family, Contractor Supply Group, Penske, Huntington, Signal Restoration Services, PuroClean, Williams International, Metro Cars, Bank of America, PWC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Spartan Wealth Management Merges with 360° Wealth Management Group
Spartan Wealth Management, a wealth advising firm in Birmingham, has announced its merger with 360° Wealth Management Group in Farmington Hills. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger,” says Brian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dbusiness.com
Centro Multicultural La Familia
Centro Multicultural La Familia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Pontiac that provides culturally competent support services to families to improve their quality of life. Its programs span many categories, including survivor and victim services for those suffering domestic abuse; mental health support for children, adolescents, adults, and families in either individual or group counseling; Ventanilla de Salud (VDS), a collaborative program with the Consulate of Mexico that aims to facilitate access to primary and preventative health services; and more.
dbusiness.com
Roadkill Nights Sets Attendance Record in Seventh Year
For its seventh iteration, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge drew a one-day attendance record of more than 40,000 people to M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the annual street-legal drag racing festival. “This is the seventh year of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge...
Comments / 0