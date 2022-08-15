Frank Torre and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit hosted the Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin. Funds from the annual event provide college prep and academic scholarships to underprivileged youth in metro Detroit. The event included 18 holes of golf, a lunch, a silent and live auction, a full course dinner, and a program emceed by WJR-AM Morning Radio Host Paul W. Smith. Torre, co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services in Troy and chairman of Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, has chaired the event for many years. This year’s sponsors included the Schuchard Family, Contractor Supply Group, Penske, Huntington, Signal Restoration Services, PuroClean, Williams International, Metro Cars, Bank of America, PWC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

