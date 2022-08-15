ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez in contention for Burnley starts

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez are pushing for starting spots in Burnley’s Championship clash with Hull on Tuesday.

Captain Cork was left out of the side against Watford on Friday but made a difference after being introduced at half-time while striker Rodriguez returned from injury as a substitute.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella is another who will hope for a starting position after making his debut off the bench.

Ashley Westwood, Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long could all miss out again.

Hull will check on Jean Michael Seri.

The key midfielder has sat out the last two matches through injury and the league leaders will hope he is fit to return very soon.

Saturday’s victory over Norwich saw Nathan Baxter return to the bench, and he will hope to get some minutes on the pitch at Turf Moor.

Ryan Longman is closing in on full fitness while Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Brandon Fleming and James Scott could all remain sidelined.

