Portland, OR

Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals

By Katie Chase
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s Portland Burger Week! All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints.

Each participating location is creating a one-of-a-kind burger for the week, and each specialty burger is only $8.

SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt

Fourty-eight restaurants are participating in the Portland Mercury ‘s Burger Week . Vegetarian and vegan options are available at some locations.

Check out all the participating burger joints and their locations here . The event starts Monday and runs through Saturday.

