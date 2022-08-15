Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s Portland Burger Week! All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints.
Each participating location is creating a one-of-a-kind burger for the week, and each specialty burger is only $8.
Fourty-eight restaurants are participating in the Portland Mercury ‘s Burger Week . Vegetarian and vegan options are available at some locations.
