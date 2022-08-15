ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Plan to cap bus fares at £2 per journey

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PXNN_0hHccw4X00

Bus fares will be capped at £2 per journey across England under proposals from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The Cabinet minister said the measure would provide “concrete help” to the most vulnerable people amid soaring energy prices.

He wants the cap to come into force this autumn and run for 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEkTV_0hHccw4X00
Grant Shapps wants bus fares to be capped at £2 per journey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Bus fares in London are a flat fee of £1.65 but passengers travelling on services elsewhere in England are charged up to £5.

Setting out his plan in an article in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Shapps explained that buses are used “disproportionately by people on lower incomes”.

He wrote: “I propose that we set a £2 fare cap for every bus journey in England outside London this autumn, lasting 12 months.

“This would inject some certainty into an unpredictable economic landscape, a spending roof that, unlike energy bills, cannot be breached.

“A simple measure that provides some much-needed reassurance deep into 2023.

“Too expensive? Well, a one-year cap would cost the taxpayer about £260 million, a sum far below those being suggested to soften coming energy price hikes.”

The measure is not expected to become Government policy before the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, but could be considered by his successor, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, welcomed the proposal but warned that passengers will not benefit from it if their bus service has been withdrawn.

While this cap will be welcome news for bus passengers, hundreds of bus routes are still under threat of closure

He said: “Bus fares have risen at more than five times the current rate of inflation in the last decade – an unsustainable increase which has left many households struggling to afford to get around.

“We’ve been calling for more to be done to help with the cost of public transport, so we are glad the Government is listening.

“While this cap will be welcome news for bus passengers, hundreds of bus routes are still under threat of closure from October so, unless addressed, many people may find that they no longer have a bus to use the £2 fare on.”

Four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England have warned that operators plan to axe hundreds of routes unless Government funding introduced to keep services running during the pandemic is continued after the current package ends in early October.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has broken down in court as he described his night in a police cell as “the worst experience of my life”. The 48-year-old later admitted to being “jealous” and “hot-headed” on occasions in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville and had bullied and threatened her.
SPORTS
BBC

London transport fares could rise by up to 14% in 2023

Londoners could face "unprecedented" rises in Tube and bus fares next year, the mayor has warned. Sadiq Khan says he will resist attempts to raise fares by the rate of inflation plus 1%, which is assumed to be a condition of a government funding deal. In June the rate of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
Thomas Smith

Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach

The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
The Independent

American Airlines orders 20 supersonic jets that can travel from New York to London in three hours

American Airlines announced Tuesday that the company has placed a deposit on a fleet of supersonic airliners that could carry passengers from London to New York in three hours. The world’s largest airline placed a nonrefundable deposit for 20 Overture supersonic aircraft from manufacturer Boom Supersonic. Boom plans to complete its final design of the Overture aircraft by 2025, and is targeting 2029 for the first flights carrying passengers. “Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” American’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in a statement. Neither American...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Fares#Bus Routes#Cabinet#The Daily Telegraph#Better Transport
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Air passengers are using a TikTok travel hack where they pretend to need a wheelchair in an attempt to skip lines, airport CEO claims

Passengers are pretending to need wheelchairs to avoid airport lines, according to Heathrow's CEO. John Holland-Kaye told LBC that it's due to people using a travel hack that they've seen on TikTok. Demand for the airport's wheelchair support team had increased "significantly," Holland-Kaye said. The CEO of one of the...
TRAVEL
Fortune

JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day

Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tui passengers forced to spend the night in hotel lobby after flight delayed by 17 hours

Nearly 200 Tui holidaymakers who were due to land back from Greece around midnight on Saturday instead spent the night trying to sleep on the floor of a hotel on the island of Rhodes after the flight was abruptly delayed overnight.The holiday company told passengers: “We apologise sincerely for the disappointment this may cause.”Flight TOM6625 was due to depart from Rhodes to Bournemouth at 9.55pm on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at the Dorset airport at 12.05am.But the outbound flight was over two hours late, and did not arrive at the Greek island until after 11pm.Because the crew...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights

When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
TRAVEL
newschain

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday. Ms Cheney fell to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies...
WYOMING STATE
newschain

Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman. The ex-Manchester United footballer made the frank admissions about his personal life as he gave evidence against allegations he headbutted ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and was controlling and coercive during their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

A Soviet monument in a Russian-speaking Estonian border town will be removed because it represents a public order risk, the prime minister has said. Prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “No-one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbour foment tensions in our home,” adding that the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme. Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy