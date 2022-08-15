ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80

As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Bonds. Local Bonds.

This November, Buncombe County voters will determine if the county pursues up to $70 million in bonds. If approved, $30 million would go toward land conservation and greenways, while $40 million would fund up to 3,100 affordable housing units. arts. -by Linda Ray. Dan Lewis, an accomplished local musician, recently...
Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends

When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
New HWA director greets community

Meet the new executive director of Haywood Waterways Association 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville. Preston Jacobsen has been leading the organization since June following the departure of long-time director Eric Romaniszyn. Perhaps best known locally as the man behind Local Yokel weather, Jacobsen previously served as the finance operations manager for the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards.
Bus drivers, custodians in short supply at Asheville schools

In a historically tight labor market — and amid continuing resignations of system staff — Asheville City Schools still needs to fill about 50 positions for the school year that starts Monday, Aug. 29. The most acute shortages, administrators say, are among bus drivers and custodians. With only...
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
Buncombe County tax bills have been mailed

It’s the time of year when your tax bill will be arriving in your mailbox. And while you can pay anytime, please remember your bill is not past due until after Jan. 5, 2023, at which point it will begin to accrue interest. Your tax bill will also be available online at tax.buncombecounty.org.
MISSING: Authorities search for Henderson County woman

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown. Roper does not have a cell phone and is not known to be operating a vehicle. Anyone with...
Historic Black Asheville landmarks listed on National Register of Historic Places

Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Association:. ASHEVILLE, NC— A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials. The church will join other landmarks such as All Souls Episcopal Church, Biltmore and the Young Men’s Institute (YMI) on the list of sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.
Letter: Celebrate clean water by volunteering

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which is one of the most comprehensive environmental statutes in our country’s history. The enactment of these regulations has allowed us to preserve one of our most vital resources, and we should celebrate this monumental milestone for clean water.
