Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Association:. ASHEVILLE, NC— A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials. The church will join other landmarks such as All Souls Episcopal Church, Biltmore and the Young Men’s Institute (YMI) on the list of sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO