Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
my40.tv
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
bpr.org
Hospitals pitched, the public spoke and now it's up to NCDHHS to pick the winning bid for a WNC hospital expansion project.
The fate of a hospital expansion project planned for Buncombe County is now in the hands of the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Health Service Regulation. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will...
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Mountain Xpress
Bonds. Local Bonds.
This November, Buncombe County voters will determine if the county pursues up to $70 million in bonds. If approved, $30 million would go toward land conservation and greenways, while $40 million would fund up to 3,100 affordable housing units. arts. -by Linda Ray. Dan Lewis, an accomplished local musician, recently...
my40.tv
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends
When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
Smoky Mountain News
New HWA director greets community
Meet the new executive director of Haywood Waterways Association 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville. Preston Jacobsen has been leading the organization since June following the departure of long-time director Eric Romaniszyn. Perhaps best known locally as the man behind Local Yokel weather, Jacobsen previously served as the finance operations manager for the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards.
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
my40.tv
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
Mountain Xpress
Bus drivers, custodians in short supply at Asheville schools
In a historically tight labor market — and amid continuing resignations of system staff — Asheville City Schools still needs to fill about 50 positions for the school year that starts Monday, Aug. 29. The most acute shortages, administrators say, are among bus drivers and custodians. With only...
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
WYFF4.com
Owner of Total Wine gives $10 million to Furman University targeting mental health
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate university on Tuesday announced a $10 million donation from the man who startedTotal Wine & More, and 85% of the money will be devoted to mental health, the school said. Officials at Furman University said $8.5 million of Congressman David Trone's donation will be...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County tax bills have been mailed
It’s the time of year when your tax bill will be arriving in your mailbox. And while you can pay anytime, please remember your bill is not past due until after Jan. 5, 2023, at which point it will begin to accrue interest. Your tax bill will also be available online at tax.buncombecounty.org.
my40.tv
MISSING: Authorities search for Henderson County woman
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown. Roper does not have a cell phone and is not known to be operating a vehicle. Anyone with...
Smoky Mountain News
‘We just held on’ : A year after historic flood, Cruso family is still rebuilding
Handing an old red bandana back and forth to wipe away the tears emerging from their eyes, Wendy and Chuck Rector sit in two plastic Adirondack chairs on what was once a pristine property — a dream home of sorts, truth be told. “People say to us, ‘Why don’t...
Mountain Xpress
Historic Black Asheville landmarks listed on National Register of Historic Places
Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Association:. ASHEVILLE, NC— A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials. The church will join other landmarks such as All Souls Episcopal Church, Biltmore and the Young Men’s Institute (YMI) on the list of sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.
my40.tv
Madison Cawthorn's overdue finances show unprecedented spending, political expert says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We now know exactly where Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11) spent campaign funds over the last few months. His latest quarterly financial report was due in July, but was just submitted on Aug. 14, after a warning from the Federal Election Commission. The report on...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Celebrate clean water by volunteering
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which is one of the most comprehensive environmental statutes in our country’s history. The enactment of these regulations has allowed us to preserve one of our most vital resources, and we should celebrate this monumental milestone for clean water.
Sylva Herald
Governor Roy Cooper visits Cherokee
Gov. Roy Cooper was among the speakers last week at the WNC Rebounding Stronger Summit held at the Cherokee Convention Center.
