Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
FOX Sports
Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series
Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mario Feliciano sitting versus Dodgers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Mario Feliciano in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano is back on the bench Monday after filling in at catcher on Sunday. Victor Caratini will take over at catcher and bat eighth against the Dodgers. Feliciano did not land...
FOX Sports
Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -122, Dodgers +103; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction and odds Wed., 8/17: L.A. looks to rebound after rare loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to bounce back behind All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin when they face the host Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in the third game of their four-game series. Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA), facing the Brewers for the first time in his career, will be opposed by...
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Brewers to start Tyrone Taylor in centerfield Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Tyrone Taylor as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will bat ninth and handle centerfield in Monday's game against the Dodgers while Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. Our models project Taylor, who has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel, to...
Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas
Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
MLB・
AthlonSports.com
49ers Star Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Hamstring Injury
The San Francisco 49ers defense may not be at full strength when they begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday morning that one of his defensive stars is dealing with a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. That player is none other than...
