Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
Brewers' Mario Feliciano sitting versus Dodgers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Mario Feliciano in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano is back on the bench Monday after filling in at catcher on Sunday. Victor Caratini will take over at catcher and bat eighth against the Dodgers. Feliciano did not land...
Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -122, Dodgers +103; over/under is 8...
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
Brewers to start Tyrone Taylor in centerfield Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Tyrone Taylor as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will bat ninth and handle centerfield in Monday's game against the Dodgers while Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. Our models project Taylor, who has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel, to...
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
49ers Star Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Hamstring Injury

The San Francisco 49ers defense may not be at full strength when they begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday morning that one of his defensive stars is dealing with a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. That player is none other than...
