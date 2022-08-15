Read full article on original website
DBusiness Daily Update: Auburn Hills’ Whisker Opens $10M Facility in Wisconsin, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Auburn Hills’ Whisker Opens $10M in New Wisconsin Facility. Automatic litter box manufacturer Whisker, headquartered in Auburn Hills,...
BHSH System and Oakland University Partner to Address Michigan’s Nursing Shortage
To help meet the demand for nurses in Michigan, Oakland University (OU) in Rochester Hills and BHSH System in Southfield — the new combination of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — today announced a new partnership focused on increasing the number of trained nurses. Through the collaboration, BHSH...
Michigan Ranked 30th Best State to Live In, Third Last for Economy
WalletHub.com, a credit reporting website based in Miami, Fla. has ranked Michigan 30th on its list of Best States to Live In. For its economy, the state ranked 47th. The site compared the 50 states across five categories: Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety. The Great...
Emagine Theatres to Premiere New AR Experiences for Moviegoers
Emagine Entertainment Inc. in Troy, an innovator in luxury theatres, has announced a new partnership with Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for cinema exhibitors, and Strax Networks, a leader in augmented reality technology. The three companies have created an industry first platform...
DBusiness Daily Update: Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Cranbrook Bringing Back In-person Women Rock Science Gala Oct. 12. The Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills is...
Silicon Valley Truck Driver Platform Draws Michigan Investors
Haul, a digital employment platform for CDL truck drivers that connects trucking companies with drivers, is taking an additional step in tackling the national driver shortage by reinventing the job search process for 3.5 million commercial drivers. The company, based in Cupertino, Calif., has attracted two Michigan investors — Chris...
All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding
Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational 2022
Frank Torre and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit hosted the Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin. Funds from the annual event provide college prep and academic scholarships to underprivileged youth in metro Detroit. The event included 18 holes of golf, a lunch, a silent and live auction, a full course dinner, and a program emceed by WJR-AM Morning Radio Host Paul W. Smith. Torre, co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services in Troy and chairman of Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, has chaired the event for many years. This year’s sponsors included the Schuchard Family, Contractor Supply Group, Penske, Huntington, Signal Restoration Services, PuroClean, Williams International, Metro Cars, Bank of America, PWC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Yabba Dabba Do: Detroit Auto Show Will Feature Flintmobile, Dinosaurs, and Monster Trucks
The North American International Auto Show today announced a host of new themed attractions for the public show that runs Sept. 17– 25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. From the prehistoric dinosaur era of the past — complete with Fred Flintstone’s “Flintmobile” used in the movie, “The Flintstones,”...
Sophie’s Choice
Lawrence Technological University and the Stefanini Group are partnering to teach Sophie how to run a factory. Sophie is a virtual artificial intelligence assistant developed by Stefanini, a $1-billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions with a large office in Southfield. LTU students and faculty are helping Stefanini teach Sophie how to integrate into smart manufacturing environments on LTU’s Southfield campus with self-adaptation and contextual automation, which is made possible by Stefanini partner Rockwell Automation.
Spartan Wealth Management Merges with 360° Wealth Management Group
Spartan Wealth Management, a wealth advising firm in Birmingham, has announced its merger with 360° Wealth Management Group in Farmington Hills. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger,” says Brian...
The Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with chapters in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Troy that provides support to families following the death of a child. The organization offers support meetings in-person and online, along with a variety of online resources, including a grief resource materials packet that is personalized to each families need. It also publishes an online magazine called We Need Not Walk Alone, consisting of articles by and for parents, siblings, and grandparents who are grieving the death of a child in their family.
Tickets for DIA Van Gogh in America Exhibition Go On Sale Aug. 30
Tickets to the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Van Gogh in America exhibition will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 30. The exhibition, which will run from Oct. 2 to Jan. 22, 2023, will be held exclusively at the DIA. Featuring more than 70 works by the famed artist, the exhibition is the first devoted to Van Gogh’s introduction and early reception in America.
Dodge Looks to Future with Electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept Car
The Dodge brand of Stellantis in Auburn Hills unveiled its vision for an all-electric muscle car — the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept — on Wednesday at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The vehicle offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a...
