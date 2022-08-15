ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

Michigan Ranked 30th Best State to Live In, Third Last for Economy

WalletHub.com, a credit reporting website based in Miami, Fla. has ranked Michigan 30th on its list of Best States to Live In. For its economy, the state ranked 47th. The site compared the 50 states across five categories: Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety. The Great...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Emagine Theatres to Premiere New AR Experiences for Moviegoers

Emagine Entertainment Inc. in Troy, an innovator in luxury theatres, has announced a new partnership with Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for cinema exhibitors, and Strax Networks, a leader in augmented reality technology. The three companies have created an industry first platform...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Novi, MI
Education
Novi, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Novi, MI
dbusiness.com

Silicon Valley Truck Driver Platform Draws Michigan Investors

Haul, a digital employment platform for CDL truck drivers that connects trucking companies with drivers, is taking an additional step in tackling the national driver shortage by reinventing the job search process for 3.5 million commercial drivers. The company, based in Cupertino, Calif., has attracted two Michigan investors — Chris...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding

Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
dbusiness.com

Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational 2022

Frank Torre and Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit hosted the Boys Hope Girls Hope Invitational on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin. Funds from the annual event provide college prep and academic scholarships to underprivileged youth in metro Detroit. The event included 18 holes of golf, a lunch, a silent and live auction, a full course dinner, and a program emceed by WJR-AM Morning Radio Host Paul W. Smith. Torre, co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services in Troy and chairman of Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, has chaired the event for many years. This year’s sponsors included the Schuchard Family, Contractor Supply Group, Penske, Huntington, Signal Restoration Services, PuroClean, Williams International, Metro Cars, Bank of America, PWC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summits#The Michigan Cyber Summit
dbusiness.com

Sophie’s Choice

Lawrence Technological University and the Stefanini Group are partnering to teach Sophie how to run a factory. Sophie is a virtual artificial intelligence assistant developed by Stefanini, a $1-billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions with a large office in Southfield. LTU students and faculty are helping Stefanini teach Sophie how to integrate into smart manufacturing environments on LTU’s Southfield campus with self-adaptation and contextual automation, which is made possible by Stefanini partner Rockwell Automation.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

Spartan Wealth Management Merges with 360° Wealth Management Group

Spartan Wealth Management, a wealth advising firm in Birmingham, has announced its merger with 360° Wealth Management Group in Farmington Hills. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger,” says Brian...
dbusiness.com

The Compassionate Friends

The Compassionate Friends is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with chapters in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Troy that provides support to families following the death of a child. The organization offers support meetings in-person and online, along with a variety of online resources, including a grief resource materials packet that is personalized to each families need. It also publishes an online magazine called We Need Not Walk Alone, consisting of articles by and for parents, siblings, and grandparents who are grieving the death of a child in their family.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
dbusiness.com

Tickets for DIA Van Gogh in America Exhibition Go On Sale Aug. 30

Tickets to the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Van Gogh in America exhibition will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 30. The exhibition, which will run from Oct. 2 to Jan. 22, 2023, will be held exclusively at the DIA. Featuring more than 70 works by the famed artist, the exhibition is the first devoted to Van Gogh’s introduction and early reception in America.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Dodge Looks to Future with Electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept Car

The Dodge brand of Stellantis in Auburn Hills unveiled its vision for an all-electric muscle car — the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept — on Wednesday at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The vehicle offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy