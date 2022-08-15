The Compassionate Friends is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with chapters in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Troy that provides support to families following the death of a child. The organization offers support meetings in-person and online, along with a variety of online resources, including a grief resource materials packet that is personalized to each families need. It also publishes an online magazine called We Need Not Walk Alone, consisting of articles by and for parents, siblings, and grandparents who are grieving the death of a child in their family.

