Houston, TX

1 man killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Washington Ave. nightclub; 1 man shot himself, HPD says

By Chaz Miller
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je0Re_0hHcbara00

Police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man outside a club on Washington Avenue early Monday morning. Two other men were also shot.

Investigators said they feel good about quickly finding the gunman.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside Heart Nightclub on Washington near Sandman Street.

Houston police said the shots were fired during a dispute between two men over a woman.

An off-duty officer working an extra job was the first to hear the gunfire, police said. He discovered the first victim, a 33-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two men who were shot, ages 37 and 36, were discovered by police upon arrival. They were taken to local hospitals in good condition, police said. One of the men was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the leg.

An initial investigation revealed that one of the surviving men who was shot was a security guard working in the area.

Police believe he was trying to break up the fight and was struck by a stray bullet, though the details are still unclear.

A lieutenant at the scene said the guard who was shot did not appear to be a police officer.

"From speaking with the officers who were off-duty who work the location, I guess evidently there's a security door guy too," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "I think he saw the original disturbance and was walking towards them when the gunfire erupted, one of the rounds striking him."

Investigators said the guard was not armed.

Investigators initially thought both of the surviving victims were struck by stray bullets, but later learned that one of the men went and grabbed a gun and accidently shot himself in the leg.

Police said surveillance video showed the victim running away from the shooter while reaching into a bag to grab a gun. That's when he reportedly shot himself in the leg.

HPD said they have plenty of information, witnesses and video to hopefully catch the shooter quickly.

Police said the gunman and the woman they believe was involved fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee. Investigators believe they know both of their identities.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police activity nothing new at Heart

Eyewitness News has talked about the Heart nightclub several times in the last couple of years.

In July 2021, a 51-year old man died after he was beaten by his 18-year-old nephew during a fight.

1 dead after fight outside Houston nightclub, suspect charged with murder, police said

Camron Arquon Ellis, 18, was charged in the murder of 51-year-old James Glover, after a brutal fight outside a Houston nightclub on Saturday, according to police.

A few months before that, in April, deputies arrested a Katy man with an AR-15 outside the club.

David Mena had been kicked out of the club earlier.

Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club after threatening to 'return to shoot'

He got into a fight at Heart nightclub, and when he was escorted out, he threatened to "go get a gun and return to shoot."

And in September 2020, two men were shot outside the club after a fight in the parking lot.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
