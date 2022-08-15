Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Man robs SW Houston store after threatening clerk with gang violence, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man caught on video robbing a southwest Houston store last month. On July 31, around 4 p.m., the man showed up at a convenience store on Alder Drive, near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gulfton Street.
KTRE
Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are looking for Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Aug. 8 ambush killing of Chante Wilson, 21. Wilson was murdered shortly before 2 a.m. outside a residence at 3738 Faulkner Street. Police...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Woman on the run after ambushing, killing 21-year-old walking from SE Houston store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she walked from a southeast Houston convenience store on August 8. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault on a family member in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chante Wilson.
1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston
Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.
fox26houston.com
Father of victim shot, killed in Bowlero parking lot speaks out, suspect still on the loose
HOUSTON - The father of a young man shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley is speaking out for the first time. 24-year-old son Gregory Shead Junior was shot and killed in a bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning, turning what should've been a night of fun into tragedy.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old during drive-by in June arrested, charged: HCSO
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old during a drive-by in east Harris County in June has been arrested, deputies said. Denzel Perkins, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the deadly shooting of victim Paul Vasquez. He was booked into the Harris County Jail Tuesday.
HPD needs help identifying armed suspect wanted in SW Houston carjacking outside gas station
The woman told HPD that she was sitting in the driver's seat when the suspect suddenly knocked on her window while pointing a handgun at her and told her to get out of the car.
fox26houston.com
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
cw39.com
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
cw39.com
Police search for clues in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Fifth Ward
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday afternoon, and police are looking for clues on who are the suspected shooters. Houston police said that officers were called to a house at the the 2900 block of Brewster Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening and found the victim shot in the driveway. Paramedic with the Houston Fire Department took the boy to Memorial Herman Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
cw39.com
Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer
HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
High-speed chase ends with car slamming into pole, killing the driver, police say
HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash in north Houston early Tuesday, according to police. This chase ended just before 1:30 a.m. on West Montgomery Road right off Ella Boulevard. Houston police said the chase started when officers spotted a red car driving with no headlights...
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
cw39.com
Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
fox26houston.com
Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures 2 others outside Washington Ave. club
HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot and killed a man and injured two others outside a nightclub overnight. It happened at the Heart Club in the 5000 block of Washington Ave. just after 2 a.m. Monday. Police say four off-duty HPD officers working an extra job at...
