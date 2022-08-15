ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are looking for Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Aug. 8 ambush killing of Chante Wilson, 21. Wilson was murdered shortly before 2 a.m. outside a residence at 3738 Faulkner Street. Police...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bowling Alley#Hpd#Violent Crime#Range Rover#Atascocita High School#The Hpd Homicide Division
cw39.com

Police search for clues in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday afternoon, and police are looking for clues on who are the suspected shooters. Houston police said that officers were called to a house at the the 2900 block of Brewster Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening and found the victim shot in the driveway. Paramedic with the Houston Fire Department took the boy to Memorial Herman Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer

HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Robber receives 29-year sentence for multiple violent crimes in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute, 27, pleaded guilty in November to his crimes. He received a nine-year sentence for two counts for robbery, 10 years for two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (which will be served consecutively to each other).
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy