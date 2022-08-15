HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday afternoon, and police are looking for clues on who are the suspected shooters. Houston police said that officers were called to a house at the the 2900 block of Brewster Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening and found the victim shot in the driveway. Paramedic with the Houston Fire Department took the boy to Memorial Herman Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO