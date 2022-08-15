Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Josh Cribbs: Jacoby Brissett is not a downgrade from 2021, he's a downgrade from 2020 Baker Mayfield
Josh Cribbs shared his thoughts on the current QB situation. Why Cribbs believes Brissett still gives the Browns a chance to make the playoffs. Do the Browns really need Jimmy Garoppolo? Should Watson play in the preseason? Thoughts on Stefanski.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady for manipulating the game by taking time off, calls out his trainer
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to scary Patriots-Panthers training camp fight
Following a morning of fisticuffs at Tuesday’s practice, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were back at it again for more rounds of fighting in Wednesday’s final joint practice between the two teams. Only this time, however, things went from bad to worse. Patriots wide receiver Kristian...
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
The reason the Deshaun Watson suspension appeal ruling is taking so long
It has been nearly two weeks since the NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension handed to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tabbed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, with the league targeting a year suspension. However, Harvey still hasn’t come...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video
It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
