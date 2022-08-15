Read full article on original website
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Bryce Harper gives Phillies fans a reason to get extremely hyped
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has been out for over a month with an injury. Things are now looking up and he’s giving Phillies fans a reason to be excited. The Philadelphia Phillies have had quite a difficult season. Their slugger Bryce Harper was inconsistently hitting due to an injury in the early season, but now he’s been out longer-term since June 26 with a separate injury. Harper fractured his thumb on a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.
Astros looking more they absolutely fleeced Red Sox at trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox traded away one of their biggest names at the deadline to the Houston Astros, and it’s continuing to backfire. The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros the same night they faced them at the trade deadline. The trade was emotional for many, including Vazquez himself. He’s having success with Houston that is proving Boston shouldn’t have let him go.
Yordan Alvarez leaves Astros game, taken to hospital in scary situation
Houston Astros outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez left the game against the Atlanta Braves early Friday night in a scary situation. Houston Astros outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez left Friday night’s game against the Atlant Braves early and was taken to the hospital in a scary situation. Alvarez reportedly felt ill on the field.
Austin Riley gave the Astros near immediate PTSD from World Series
The Atlanta Braves hosted the Houston Astros for the first time since the World Series, and Austin Riley is reminding the Astros why the Braves are the champions. The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Houston Astros in a series for the first time since the World Series. Braves third baseman Austin Riley reminded the Astros why they aren’t the champions.
Watch Xander Bogaerts, Alex Cora both earn fiery ejection after suspect strike-3 call
Xander Bogaerts rarely loses his cool but the Red Sox star and manager Alex Cora both got the hook against the Orioles after a bogus strike-3 call. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is no stranger to getting ejected. Whenever he sees a call from an umpire he disagrees with, he has zero qualms about voicing his displeasure. That, however, is not often the case with the normally mild-mannered Xander Bogaerts.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nearly took out throngs of Yankees fans after losing his bat
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nearly took out New York Yankees fans in the stands after releasing his bat on a pitch. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nearly took out New York Yankees fans in the stands. He unintentionally released his bat on a...
Braves: Video of Marcell Ozuna DUI arrest makes situation look worse
Details and video of Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna being arrested for DUI have surfaced and made the situation for Atlanta look even worse. Marcell Ozuna missed the end of last season with the Atlanta Braves after he was brought into custody by police on an accusation of domestic violence. He returned in 2022 with the team as his contract was not voided but, early on Friday morning, he was arrested for the second time in 15 months.
Eduardo Rodriguez speaks about return to Tigers, has support of AJ Hinch
Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has officially been reinstated from the restricted list, and he’s been shown a lot of support. Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been out since June 13 on the restricted list due to “personal matters.” Though it’s not exactly clear why Rodriguez was on the restricted list, the news of his return has been exciting for many and he’s been shown a lot of support.
