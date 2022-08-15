ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
cw39.com

Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer

HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
cw39.com

Houston weather: strong storms possible with a front on Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon. Rain likely continues...
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
cw39.com

HPD searching for third suspect in deadly store shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.
cw39.com

Injured dog rescued from southwest Houston sink hole

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA’s (HSPCA) injured animal rescue ambulance responds to unowned animals who are injured, in distress or in a situation like a young. Great Pyrenees who was discovered trapped in a small sink hole filled with thick. mud and water filled to his chest off Regg...
cw39.com

Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX

