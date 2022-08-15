Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Lightning blamed for Clear Lake fire, 18-wheeler flips on Pasadena freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Lightning being blamed for Clear Lake apartment fire. An apartment fire on El Dorado in the Clear Lake area may have been caused by a lightning strike. The viewer who sent this...
cw39.com
Houston weather: afternoon storms mark the start of a wet stretch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts are expected to move in from the north today. For Houston, the majority of the rain occurs between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some of the strongest storms may drop a quick inch or two of...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: New ERCOT CEO named, University of Houston student charged with arson, Missouri City man traps alligator
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. ERCOT has its first permanent CEO since last year’s deadly winter storm. And he is not from Texas. Pablo Vegas was named the power grid’s new leader during an emergency meeting...
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Where to watch the Pearland team play in the Little League World Series, plus weather forecast
PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) –The Pearland Little League All-Stars begin their run in the Little League World Series on Thursday night, as the Southwest Regional champs face the Mid-Atlantic Regional champions from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The game will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The...
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
cw39.com
Houston weather: Friday’s heavy rain hits earlier in the day, more to come this weekend and beyond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another round of widespread storms, heavy at times, is expected Friday. But, unlike Thursday’s storms, Friday’s will sweep through Greater Houston earlier in the day. I’m thinking 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the biggest impact on Houston area roads. Friday’s rain likely...
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Khamaya Donelson $25,000 reward billboards to find her killer
HOUSTON (CW39) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public about the FBI reward being offered in the murder case of five-year-old Khamaya Donelson. Authorities said that back on July 3, 2022, Donelson’s mother picked up her two children, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson and an 8-year-old son, from a 24-hour day care.
cw39.com
Houston weather: strong storms possible with a front on Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon. Rain likely continues...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Teen shot near southeast Houston gas station may be paralyzed, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot near a Valero gas station early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 9498 Clearwood street and Meldrum Lane in southeast Houston. Houston police say the teen was buying chips and a soda when his...
cw39.com
HPD searching for third suspect in deadly store shooting in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
cw39.com
Injured dog rescued from southwest Houston sink hole
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA’s (HSPCA) injured animal rescue ambulance responds to unowned animals who are injured, in distress or in a situation like a young. Great Pyrenees who was discovered trapped in a small sink hole filled with thick. mud and water filled to his chest off Regg...
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
cw39.com
Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Comments / 0