Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Rebels Win Season Opener 40-12 Over Winston Academy
The 5A Leake Academy Rebels opened the 2022 football season tonight playing at home in Madden hosting the 4A Patriots of Winston Academy. The Rebels dominated the first half taking a 25-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarters giving the Rebels a 40-12 victory. Rhett Atkinson and Jarod Sims were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels will travel to Jackson Academy in Jackson. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm.
Neshoba Democrat
Kickoff for high school football nears
Area high school football teams have returned to the practice fields as they prepared for the 2022 season. Members of the Mississippi High School Activities Association will participate in jamboree scrimmages this weekend. Neshoba Central will be playing at Northwest Rankin on Friday while Philadelphia High School travels to Ridgeland...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that. Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.
breezynews.com
Whippets to move opening game to Yazoo County; first home game to be Sept. 16
Kosciusko will now go on the road to open the 2022 season. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the first game against Yazoo County will now be played at Yazoo County instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “The Kosciusko...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
H.S. Football Previews: Holmes County
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Our High School Football Previews take us to Holmes County where the Jags are set to prove people wrong. Led by head coach Marcus Rogers, this team is loaded on the offensive and defensive line. They might be flying under the radar, but watch out for Holmes.
wessonnews.com
Co-Lin Grads get Med School Scholarships
Co-Lin graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned full scholarships for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary...
WAPT
MSU QB Will Rogers is motivated to a throw a ton of touchdowns for Make-A-Wish this year
RIDGELAND, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Brandon product Will Rogers will not only put Mississippi State in a good spot to...
WTOK-TV
Tornadoes are ready for a new season even with a tough schedule ahead
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tornadoes have work to do before week one. Their opening jamboree against _ will put their new team to the test. Phildelphia only has six seniors on their roster but they did not lose a ton of talent from the 2021 season. One guy they did lose was their starting quarterback so that it the biggest job to fill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicks96news.com
State Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here
School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year. And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects. The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history, with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.
Neshoba Democrat
Smith sees cooking as fun, not work
Pam Smith is the type of person who adores cooking and sees it as a pleasure, not a task. Smith, owner of City Limits Seafood & Steaks, has been in the restaurant business since 1991. She grew up around multiple cooks in the family, including her grandmother, mother, and aunt.
fox40jackson.com
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Starkville teenager is the face of a new mental health campaign with Macy’s, raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization that educates, supports, and advocates for healthy minds. Starkville’s 15-year-old Alex...
kicks96news.com
Final list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections
This is a list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections. Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent) Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11. Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18. General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Several Disturbances in Neshoba
9:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Lonnie’s Transmission on Hwy. 15 for an unknown disturbance. 10:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on E Main Street. 3:18 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were made aware of a reckless driver...
kicks96news.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
breezynews.com
Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
wcbi.com
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Comments / 0