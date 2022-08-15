Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering open primaries
Pennsylvania is one of just nine states that has closed primaries, meaning residents can only vote in primaries for the party that matches their voter registration, but that may be changing.
Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates
Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry are wrong for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
In the old days, there were not many differences between Republican and Democrat politicians. Yes, the former tended to lean slightly right and the latter a bit to the left. But, with few exceptions, they held as sacred the US Constitution and the laws of the land. That was then;...
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rostraver landfill owner files plan to evaporate liquid runoff
A Rostraver landfill operator’s plans to heat and evaporate 45,000 gallons of liquid runoff at the Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill will be discussed at two public hearings being held by state environmental regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection will take comments about the proposed leachate evaporation system at the landfill...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
Pennsylvania school district taxes hit $15.7B, will reach $20B in 2026
(The Center Square) – Revenues from the Pennsylvania school district property tax have steadily climbed since 2011, but the growth rate has declined since 2017. In the near future, that will change. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office shows that school districts collected about $15.7 billion in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania AG: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by...
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
The Center Square — The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether any laws were violated,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “Due to the seriousness of this matter, my department will withhold state aid from the association until we have answers.” ...
WGAL
Memorial company accused of cheating customers barred from doing business in Pennsylvania
A memorial company that is the focus of an 8 On Your Side investigation is barred from doing business in Pennsylvania for now. The Stefan family's business is accused of cheating families out of thousands of dollars. The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit last year asking the court to...
Who is Pennsylvania's top homebrewer? October competition promises to find the best of the best
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After a three-month search, Pennsylvania's best homebrewer will soon be discovered, Breweries in Pa. said this week. The craft beer organization has been conducting a variety of homebrewing competitions this summer to determine the state's top home beermaker. The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in...
wesb.com
Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name
“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
