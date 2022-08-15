ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
WITF

Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates

Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
The Center Square

Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
WGAL

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver landfill owner files plan to evaporate liquid runoff

A Rostraver landfill operator’s plans to heat and evaporate 45,000 gallons of liquid runoff at the Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill will be discussed at two public hearings being held by state environmental regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection will take comments about the proposed leachate evaporation system at the landfill...
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
NorthcentralPA.com

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

The Center Square — The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether any laws were violated,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “Due to the seriousness of this matter, my department will withhold state aid from the association until we have answers.” ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name

“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

