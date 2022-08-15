ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

therealdeal.com

I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio

After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market

One Brooklyn Bridge Park swept the borough’s luxury market last week, with condos at the Brooklyn Heights building accounting for the two priciest properties to enter contract. A combined unit, 427/428, went into contract with an asking price of $4.4 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking...
BROOKLYN, NY
Business
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse

Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Housing agency nabs two floors at Silverstein’s 120 Broadway

The New York City Housing Development Corporation will relocate from 110 William Street to a Silverstein Properties building just five minutes away. The city agency inked a lease for 109,000 square feet at 120 Broadway in the Financial District, the real estate development firm said Monday. HDC, which helps finance affordable housing in the city, will occupy the 40-story building’s second and third floors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ritz-Carlton NoMad evades short-term rental ban

Rules for thee, not for me. The Ritz-Carlton NoMad is slated to break neighborhood price records and roll out a model that legally bypasses the city’s short-term rental restrictions. The hotel/condo combo by Paul Kanavos’ Flag Luxury Group limits owners of the 16 penthouse units to staying 120 days...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: We are not blighted

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
therealdeal.com

Investors sell Trumbull apartments for $101M, 23% markup from last year

UPDATED Aug. 17, 2022, 10:45 a.m.: A pair of investors sold a Fairfield County apartment complex for $19 million more than they paid for it last year in a sign that demand for some suburban multifamily assets remains strong against rising interest rates. Massachusetts-based real estate investment firm Colony Hills...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eater

NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale

The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant

UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!

Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

