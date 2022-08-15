BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, Betty Anna Lewis Sawyer passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She was born on March 10, 1932 in Littleton, NH. Betty spent her early childhood with her grandparents, Raymond and Ina Farwell in Wells River, VT. She enjoyed her summers at the family camp on Caspian Lake. Cold VT winters included whizzing down hills on wooden skis. While in high school, Betty and her sisters Alice and Carolyn moved to Jaffrey, NH with their parents, Robert and Alice Lewis. Betty, the eldest daughter, graduated from Conant High School in 1950 at the top of her class. However, because her father was the school’s principal, he decided no valedictorian would be recognized that year. He was appropriately known to be “the principal with principles”!

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO