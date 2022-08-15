Read full article on original website
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. Baker, 86 of Rutland Center, Watertown passed away Wednesday, August 17th,2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife, Leona and his family. Paul was born August 15, 1936 at his home on the Baker Farm in the Town of...
Betty Anna Lewis Sawyer, 90, of Boonville
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, Betty Anna Lewis Sawyer passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She was born on March 10, 1932 in Littleton, NH. Betty spent her early childhood with her grandparents, Raymond and Ina Farwell in Wells River, VT. She enjoyed her summers at the family camp on Caspian Lake. Cold VT winters included whizzing down hills on wooden skis. While in high school, Betty and her sisters Alice and Carolyn moved to Jaffrey, NH with their parents, Robert and Alice Lewis. Betty, the eldest daughter, graduated from Conant High School in 1950 at the top of her class. However, because her father was the school’s principal, he decided no valedictorian would be recognized that year. He was appropriately known to be “the principal with principles”!
Insect takes heavy toll on Watertown’s ash trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A foreign beetle made it to the north country nearly three years ago, infesting many ash trees in the city of Watertown. Thompson Park is one of the most affected areas. Now dozens of trees will have to come down because of the emerald ash...
Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium, NY passed away on August 16, 2022 in the good care of the Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born September 18, 1943 to Eva Jeffers Halferty and Donald Halferty,...
Helen J. Peck, 78, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Helen J. Peck, 78, of County Route 47 died peacefully, Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Helen was born on October 18, 1943, in Watertown, NY to the late William & Anna (Schweitzer) Huni. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1961, she then went on to attend Northeastern Bible Baptist College, Essex Fells, NJ; and she graduated in 1967. After school, she worked with a Missionary Bible Club Movement and later helped her husband on the family farm.
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, Clayton passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. Mary was born in the town of Clayton October 18, 1931, daughter of Howard Paul Cheever and Grace Bamford Holiday Cheever and she graduated from Clayton High School. On November 13, 1948 she married James W. Burnell at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brownville and he died May 1, 1991. Mary married Donald I. Turcotte on January 18, 1995 at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton and he died July 30, 2010.
Helen B. Leddy, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Helen B. Leddy, 94, long-time resident of Philadelphia, died Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. Helen was born April 18, 1928 to Leo and Mildred Kittle Souva in Great Bend, NY. She was Salutatorian of her class, graduating in 1945 from Carthage Central School.
Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams and formerly of Evans Mills
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams, formerly of Evans Mills and widow of Elmer Monica, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Times will be...
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Dakota J. Weaver, 29, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence. There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is survived by his father and step-mother,...
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was in the company of family. Ronald was born March 15, 1943 to the late Donald and Edna (Lawrence) Gilson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and from Canton ATI. On July 11. 1970, he was united by marriage to Deitre Thorbahn at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss in 2020. Dee predeceased him on March 7, 2021.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
Watertown & Carthage to start gridiron season early
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school sports season gets underway with practices set for Monday. Two area football teams are getting an earlier start with practice because of the schedule. Watertown is set to meet Carthage in a regular-season high school football Class A matchup on Friday night,...
Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects are underway. “Every once in a while we need to go through and have a major rehab in order to keep these buildings and infrastructure viable for the future,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
Paddock Arcade getting new look
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in downtown Watertown is getting a facelift. The facade of the Paddock Arcade is being removed. Crews will replace it with stone work. Built in 1850, the arcade is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is routinely cited as one...
Gladys Marion White, RN, 105, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Marion White, RN, age 105, of Clayton, passed away August 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NY on July 9, 1917, daughter of Henry and Frances White. Gladys graduated from Williamstown Union School in 1935 and from St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. She was employed by a physician in Boston, MA for many years.
Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in...
Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side. Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton...
