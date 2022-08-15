Read full article on original website
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
The Insider: The very latest on Texas' quarterback situation and more
In this week's edition of The Insider, we go behind-the-scenes to give you the very latest on the Longhorns' quarterback situation and more.
Razorback receivers proving themselves at fall camp
After entering the preseason as arguably Arkansas' biggest question mark on the offensive side of the ball, the wide receiver room has quickly emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises of fall camp so far for the Razorbacks. The Hogs have big shoes to fill with star wideout Treylon...
Miami basketball: Jim Larrañaga details big-name additions, hunger to make another Final Four
North Carolina's Roy Williams coached his last game in 2021, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski called it quits for good after Duke went to the Final Four in 2022. But Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, 72, has no plans to slow down yet. Larrañaga is fresh off leading the Hurricanes to a surprise Elite Eight run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Miami led Kansas 35-29 at the half, but the eventual national champions erupted in the second half to end Miami's 26-win season just one step short of the Final Four.
Inside The Locker Room
We take a look at the recruitment of several centers, including a 2023 planning to make an official visit to Indiana and a 2024 visiting Indiana this weekend, a recent list cut from a 2023 guard, Saturday's Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest, the growing list of Hoosier Hysteria guests and more in this week's Inside The Locker Room.
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan
In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
Iowa Football: Pair of Hawkeyes named top-100 players by ESPN
Football season is quickly approaching and anticipation for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes is building. Kirk Ferentz's squad is fresh off a solid 10-win season and fans are excited to see the product on the field. Iowa has sold out all of its home games for the first time since 2011.
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
Countdown No. 12: Previewing Kansas State
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Kansas State.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener
Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
Wake Forest 2022 Football Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores
Choosing to have your second game of the season be a Power 5 team is always a fun decision, and one made even more fun by a *checks notes* 11am kickoff in Nashville.
The State of Recruiting: Quinn Ewers and recruiting heading into the season
On this week's State of Recruiting, Horns247's Mike Roach and Hudson Standish discuss the latest news on the 40 Acres including the naming of Quinn Ewers as a starter and where recruiting sits heading into the season. The State of Recruiting podcast, featuring Horns247 recruiting analysts Mike Roach and Hudson...
