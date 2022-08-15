Read full article on original website
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Android 13 in action, top features revealed (Video)
Yesterday Google released Android 13 for their Pixel range of smartphones and now we get to find out more details about the update. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the latest version of Google’s Android OS and some of its new features. . Here...
1Password 8 password manager launches for iOS and Android
1Password the fully featured and secure password manager application, available across a wide variety of different platforms has today announced the launch of its 1Password 8 app for iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year the app entered its early access development stage and is now available to all via the appropriate app stores.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
VPNs on iOS are not working according to a researcher
VPNs are designed to protect you online and allow you to data safe and more, according to a recent report, this is not the case on Apple’s iOS platform. The news comes in a report from Ars Technica that has revealed that VPNs on Apple’s devices like the iPhone and iPad keep connections open and also expose data.
How to connect your old Apple Watch to a new iPhone
Those of you lucky enough to just bought a new iPhone and are wondering how to disconnect your Apple Watch from your old iPhone and connect it to your new shiny Apple device. Will be pleased to know that this quick guide will take you through the process of and pairing and pairing your Apple Watch with a new iPhone without losing any data.
How to show Apple Mac hidden files
Apple Mac users searching for a file that cannot be found might be interested to know that by default Apple makes certain files and folders invisible when searching in the macOS file manager. If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system this quick guide will take you through how to show Mac hidden files.
Portable SSD designed for phones and tablets
If you are searching for a small portable SSD that is small enough to drop inside your pocket, wallet or purse you may be interested in a new SSD from Polybatt offering up to 1 TB of storage. The compact SSD is available in five different colours, blue, black, gold, pink and ash and features plug-and-play technology offering support for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
How to share your WiFi password on iPhone
If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.
GeekHub EDC essential programmable desktop hub from $39
GeekHub is a small yet versatile EDC essential desktop hub designed to be used with Windows PCs and Apple Mac computers running mac OSx 10.6 or later. GeekHub provides 3 high speed USB ports, making it easier to transfer data or connect with multiple devices together with programmable shortcuts, volume control and plug-and-play setup.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
Spotify offering three month trial of Premium
Spotify has announced that it is offering a three-month free trial of its paid music service, Spotify Premium, to new users. They are also offering people who may have canceled their individual plan before the 15th of July the chance to purchase the plan for 3 months for just $9.99.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
YouTube adds watermarks to downloaded Shorts
This week YouTube has announced that it will be adding watermarks to any downloaded YouTube Shorts built using the platform by content creators. The watermarks will be automatically added to the videos when a creator downloads them to perhaps share with other online services such as TikTok. The news from...
SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard
Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
