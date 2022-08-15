ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
CBS News

Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes

Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
CBS News

8/19: CBS News Prime Time

Catherine Herridge speaks with Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. on nuclear tensions, and former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb and Rep. Michael McCaul on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
CBS News

Partyman: Former DNC Chairman Tom Perez — "The Takeout"

This week, former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett at Busboys and Poets in Takoma Park, near Washington, D.C. Perez recently finished second in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary and conceded to the winner, Wes Moore. "Yeah, am I disappointed? Of course. We...
