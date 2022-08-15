Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Here's how 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump fared in the 2022 primary season
Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Her loss means only two of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be on the ballot in November.
Liz Cheney is the leader of the anti-Trump Republican resistance – where does it go now?
The January 6 co-chair has been anointed the valiant leader of the Never Trump movement. But does that make her a general without an army?
Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson on Cheney, Trump and today's GOP
Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her primary against a Trump-backed challenger Tuesday. Former U.S. Senator from Wyoming Alan Simpson joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the fallout from Cheney's defeat and how things have changed in the Republican Party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Alan Dershowitz says most reputable firms won't let their lawyers go anywhere near Trump right now. "I'm not going near this with a 10-foot pole," Dershowitz said a lawyer told him recently of Trump. Trump "should be worried about all these investigations," another lawyer told Insider. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer...
Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes
Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
"Where will it end?" Anger over redistricting grows ahead of 2022 midterms
Powder Springs, Georgia, a majority-Black community north of Atlanta, has long been represented by a Black Democrat in Congress — but not likely for much longer, as CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports. Next year, following the midterm elections for the state's new congressional map,...
RELATED PEOPLE
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
8/19: CBS News Prime Time
Catherine Herridge speaks with Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. on nuclear tensions, and former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb and Rep. Michael McCaul on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Partyman: Former DNC Chairman Tom Perez — "The Takeout"
This week, former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett at Busboys and Poets in Takoma Park, near Washington, D.C. Perez recently finished second in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary and conceded to the winner, Wes Moore. "Yeah, am I disappointed? Of course. We...
Biden hosting unity summit to combat hate-filled violence
President Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." The White House announced Friday that Mr. Biden will host the United We...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2