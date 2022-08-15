ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Morrisville, NC
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Concord, NC
Restaurants
City
Concord, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Graham, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mebane, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Raleigh, NC
Restaurants
Concord, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Gastonia, NC
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”

You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Blog#Bourbon Street#Tacos#Food Drink
WBTW News13

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
newsoforange.com

A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic

Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
MEBANE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy