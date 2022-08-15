Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
kiss951.com
American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”
You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
WRAL
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina
North Carolina Mysteries & Thrillers From North Carolina AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )
Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game. She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
newsoforange.com
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic
Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Raleigh-based company signs Joe Jonas as spokesperson
Singer and actor Joe Jonas is the new spokesperson for the product made by Raleigh-based company Merz Aesthetics, the company announced on Tuesday.
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
