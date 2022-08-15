Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt alum Larry Fitzgerald gives motivational speech to Notre Dame fooball
Pitt and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald gave a motivating speech to a group of college football players but it wasn’t in front of the Panthers. The 11-time Pro Bowler spoke to Notre Dame this week.
NFL・
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan walks away from football
After reports emerged that Myles Brennan was not at LSU fall football camp, it appears the quarterback is walking away from football entirely. Brennan has decided to end his football career, LSU football coach Brian Kelly said. "We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," ...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Do the Hurricanes Stand in the Preseason AP Top 25?
Miami Hurricanes Listed at 16th in First AP Top 25 Poll of 2022 Season
MLB
Yankee Stadium bowl game becomes Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK -- The Bronx just got a little bit badder. The Pinstripe Bowl revealed its new title sponsor on Tuesday, partnering with Bad Boy Mowers on a multi-year sponsorship that will rename the annual bowl game between Big Ten and ACC teams at Yankee Stadium the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
AthlonSports.com
Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong issues crystal ball for OU to land 4-star DB Makari Vickers
On the heels of a commitment from 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to trend in a positive direction for another player projected to play defensive back in Brent Venables’ defense. This time, it’s four-star defensive back Makari Vickers. Out of Tallahassee, Florida, Makari Vickers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Hurricanes' James Williams Named Top 5 Safety in ACC
Miami Hurricanes sophomore James Williams named a top five safety in the ACC and is ready to lead.
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program
Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
Florida State running back to miss 2022 season due to injury
The media was informed of the news following Tuesday's practice.
Scrimmage Reactions: Darnell Washington a "Cheat Code," Kenny McIntosh a "Beast"
What did Rennie Curran have to say about what he saw at Georgia's scrimmage this past weekend?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warchant 3-2-1: A deeper dive into FSU Football's preseason camp and expectations for 2022
After nearly three weeks of preseason practice, it’s time for our first edition of the Warchant 3-2-1 for the 2022 Florida State football season. As always, I’m offering up three observations, two questions and one prediction for the Seminoles. This column will appear weekly from now through the end of the 2022 season — typically the day after games.
Miami Hurricanes Crack Top 15 in SI’s Preseason Rankings
Miami Hurricanes Are High On the Ladder in Sports Illustrated's Top 25
Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen: Opponent Preview
The Aggies will face a struggling yet revamped UMass program at Kyle Field on Nov. 19.
Florida State wide receiver trying out new position ahead of 2022 season
Head coach Mike Norvell announced the move on Tuesday morning.
Sarkisian Updates Status of Suspended Longhorns WR Agiye Hall
"When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team," Sarkisian said.
Top 25 College Football Coaches
25-21 25. Dave Doeren, NC State Wolfpack. NC State has made six bowl games since 2014 under Doeren. Three nine win seasons have been accomplished, while one eigh win season has also come along. In 2022, Doeren will have his most complete team during his Wolfpack tenure, which could result in him moving up the list.
UCLA Men's Basketball Makes Combo Guard Elmarko Jackson's Top 11
The Bruins stand out as a dark horse option for the East Coast, who is also looking at Michigan, Maryland and others.
Comments / 0