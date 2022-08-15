ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
MLB

Yankee Stadium bowl game becomes Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK -- The Bronx just got a little bit badder. The Pinstripe Bowl revealed its new title sponsor on Tuesday, partnering with Bad Boy Mowers on a multi-year sponsorship that will rename the annual bowl game between Big Ten and ACC teams at Yankee Stadium the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AthlonSports.com

Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program

Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
University of North Carolina
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
Football
Sports
The Game Haus

Top 25 College Football Coaches

25-21 25. Dave Doeren, NC State Wolfpack. NC State has made six bowl games since 2014 under Doeren. Three nine win seasons have been accomplished, while one eigh win season has also come along. In 2022, Doeren will have his most complete team during his Wolfpack tenure, which could result in him moving up the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS

