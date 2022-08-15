Dick's Sporting Goods Open projected to inject $16.2M into Binghamton economy for first year back since 2019

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO