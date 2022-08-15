Dick's Sporting Goods Open projected to inject $16.2M into Binghamton economy for first year back since 2019

Read full article on original website
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Antique Week returns to Madison County
It's a big week in Madison County if you’re into antiques and collectibles. You’ll find a few thousand dealers and vendors set up along Route 20 this week as part of Madison-Bouckville Antique Week. John Mancino, the Madison-Bouckville Promotions president, developed a love for antiques about 13 years...
Man sentenced for stealing electronics from Binghamton store
A Binghamton man plead guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree in Broome County Court last week.
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Binghamton University to welcome back 18,600 students
It's almost move in day on the campus of Binghamton University. The school will welcome back 18,600 students this semester, beginning on August 18th.
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000. 427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the […]
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Binghamton Men Sentenced for Attempted Robbery & Burglary
Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics
Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
Elmira woman arrested for burglary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
