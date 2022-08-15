Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly sunny with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
Lower chances Friday
Scattered showers, storms expected Friday through Monday in SE Texas. Higher chances the middle/later part of next week due to upper-level low pressure.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas Regional Tourism group gathers Thursday to discuss things to see, do in area
The group is made of different organizations from 9 different counties. They discuss different things to see and do in the area.
12newsnow.com
Pest control experts, county officials give tips on how to fight off mosquitoes in Southeast Texas
Mosquitoes are more than just a minor inconvenience. They also affect a lot of the work going on at industrial sites in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12newsnow.com
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
Comments / 0