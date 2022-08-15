ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower chances Friday

Scattered showers, storms expected Friday through Monday in SE Texas. Higher chances the middle/later part of next week due to upper-level low pressure.
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
