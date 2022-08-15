Exodus Ayers looks to impress outside of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School has lost one of the top players in the state, in both football and basketball. The talented receiver, Exodus Ayers, has left the program and is transferring to Proctor Academy in New Hampshire.

The Albuquerque Basketball Club held a going away party for Ayers on Sunday afternoon, ahead of his departure to New Hampshire on Wednesday. Ayers says that he though about his decision on transferring a lot, but receiving a scholarship to attend the prep school was too good to pass up.

“I actually went out to a 7 on 7 tournament in Oregon and the director and coach, who basically flew me out there on the team, he introduced us to the idea of going somewhere else to get more exposure. When I first heard about it, I was just thinking about the competition really and showing coaches I can compete outside of New Mexico”, said Exodus Ayers. “To have the opportunity to play basketball and football but more importantly proctor academy is one of the top college prep schools in the country. So, there is just a lot of opportunity and a lot of things that can actually happen”, said Exodus’ father, Corley Ayers.

Ayers is excited to play both football and basketball at Proctor, but as of now he doesn’t know which sport he will play in college. UNM has already offered Ayers a scholarship for football, but Ayers says he wants to see how things pan out before he chooses which sport he will play.

Ayers thanked everyone that helped him get to this point and says he will work hard in New Hampshire. “My La Cueva teammates gave me everything I could ask for. They were my brothers everyday and all my Albuquerque teammates and brothers and family, they have been nothing but brothers to me. So, I cant thank them enough for that. I will just keep working and see what I can do on a bigger level”, said Exodus Ayers.

