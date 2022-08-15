Read full article on original website
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
Community prepares to help students, worries about strike effects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers of two hair salons on the north side collected supplies for kids in the neighborhood heading back to school. But those customers worry about what happens if teachers decide to strike, forcing kids back to online learning. The customers of Adrienne Wakefield’s salon and...
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
CCS superintendent shares message to students with possible teacher strike looming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a deal not yet in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, CCS Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon shared a message Friday with students ahead of the start of the new school year. Bargaining talks broke down between the sides...
Back to School: Hilliard promoting safety, partnerships with police and fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Hilliard City Schools welcomed students to a new school year Wednesday, the district and police were stressing the importance of safety and the need to “See Something, Say Something.”. “We know many families have school safety on their minds. In Hilliard, we believe...
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
1 dead following crash in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Perry Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on West Dublin Granville Road around 9 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota went off the road, crashed into a ditch and...
1 person killed in shooting in Westgate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Multiple shots fired at Groveport Madison football game
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired Friday night at Groveport Madison High School. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday and no victims have...
Police in Central Ohio say teens stealing cars is now a trend that is escalating quickly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement across Central Ohio continues to deal with groups of teens who have been stealing Kias and Hyundais since the first of the year. "It does take resources away from undercover stuff, it takes away from patrol," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said. Crispen...
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
Daughter of fallen Kirkersville police chief gets police escort to 1st day of kindergarten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 5-year-old daughter of former Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario got a special escort for her first day of school Wednesday. DeSario was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May 2017. On Wednesday, his daughter,...
91-year-old Franklin County man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus police said a missing 91-year-old man has been found safe. David Levenson, 91, was last seen driving away from his home on Parkcove Drive on the northeast side around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2021 Honda Civic with Ohio license...
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
