Three-vehicle collision reported in Jamestown
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — One man faces charges following a three-vehicle collision involving eight people in Jamestown Sunday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 4:00 p.m., two cars were stopped at a construction zone stoplight on the U.S. Highway 52 Bypass. A third vehicle failed to stop for the light, hitting and pushing […]
Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
Man Arrested for DUI After Causing Three Vehicle Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were minor injuries reported in a three vehicle crash west of Jamestown Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Toyota Corolla and Ford Edge parked at the construction zone stop light northbound on the Highway 52 Bypass just after 4 PM. A GMC Envoy was traveling northbound and failed to slow down or stop for the light. The GMC rear-ended the Ford, pushed it into the west ditch and then rear-ended the Toyota on the rear passenger side.
Jamestown Police Department hiring officers
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Jamestown Police Department is actively looking to fill multiple police officer positions. At least 60 hours of college credit is preferred for applicants, as well as peace officers basic training. Applicants must also have a valid North Dakota driver's license. The starting salary is over $4200...
Full Scale Training Exercise Planned Monday in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As part of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines, the Jamestown Regional Airport is required to host a triennial training event for emergency services. The simulated “accident” will feature a situation, in this case a 50 passenger aircraft incident on the runway, where emergency officials including...
