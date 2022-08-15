Read full article on original website
Tom Pressley
4d ago
Sorry Tony. The only ones being anti competitive is the PGA Tour. They don't like the LIV Tour because it is competition against their monopoly.
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in worst OWGR spots since 2015
It might not exactly be surprising given LIV Golf tournaments do not receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points right now, but it's still rather eye-catching to see two former World No.1s in Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka slip to their worst rankings since 2015. Two-time major champion Johnson, who...
Will Zalatoris denounces ex-mentor’s profane messages toward Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon
Will Zalatoris won his first PGA Tour event in wild, dramatic fashion on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Three days later, Zalatoris was still giddy about his epic putting performance down the stretch and over the three-hole playoff victory against Sepp Straka, but he also attempted to extinguish one big distraction.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
BMW Championship: Scott leads, Spieth and McIlroy in contention
BMW Championship - second-round leaderboard. -8 A Scott (Aus); -7 J Spieth (US), S Scheffler (US); C Young (US), C Conners (Can) Selected others: -6 R McIlroy (NI); -5 H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire); -4 K Bradley (US); T Hatton (Eng), J Thomas (US) Adam Scott leads a star-studded...
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action. The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported. According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses...
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour
Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for $750 million because he got his feelings hurt
Patrick Reed is entrenching himself further as one of the most disliked golfers on the planet by leading a defamation lawsuit for feeling like his reputation has been damaged. Reed is suing the Golf Channel and former golfer/current golf analyst Brandel Chamblee for defamation after being accused by fans of being a cheater. The lawsuit […] The post Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for $750 million because he got his feelings hurt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Collin Morikawa, Max Homa in Position to Advance in FedEx Cup
Former Cal golfers in contention after two rounds of BMW Championship PGA event
Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion
Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated.Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events.Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a...
Trial date set for LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Buckle up. A trial date has been set for the PGA Tour's court showdown with LIV Golf. If you wanted a quick end to this drama, then unfortunately you are going to be a little bit disappointed. On Thursday afternoon, federal judge Beth Labson Freeman (who delivered this brutal line)...
These nine states have never hosted a PGA Tour event
This week the PGA Tour visits the First State for the first time. Wilmington Country Club will play host, marking the PGA Tour’s first-ever event in the state of Delaware and the 10th different venue to host the BMW Championship since the inception of the FedEx Cup in 2007.
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda cards three eagles to open up five-shot lead in Sotogrande
Jessica Korda equalled the lowest round in Ladies European Tour history and set a new course record to grab a five-shot lead at the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda eagled three of the par-fives and mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a brilliant 11-under 61 at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, giving her a commanding advantage over Belgium's Manon De Roey and Slovenian Pia Babnik.
How 2 simple swing tweaks helped me hit the ball better than ever
One of the benefits of working in the golf industry is access to some of the brightest minds in the game. And one area where that benefit is greater than all others is in the instruction space. Before I started working at GOLF.com over two years ago, I’d never taken...
