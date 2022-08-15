Read full article on original website
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
Mixed news in latest Minnesota jobs report
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's latest jobs report has both good and bad news. The good news is that unemployment in the state remains at a record low, with a one-point-eight percent jobless rate. The report also shows employers added 19 thousand jobs in July. But the report shows that people continue to leave the workforce.
ND Term Limit Chairman: "The process hasn't been consistent" in signature verification for ballot measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakotans looking to add term limits to North Dakota legislators is suing the state, accusing the secretary of state of using a different standard for accepting signatures intended for a ballot measure that would be voted on this November. North Dakota's District 38...
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
AAA providing safety tips for driving as the school year begins
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota roads are about to get more crowded, and hazardous, as thousands of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Burgum forms group to reduce government regulations
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new panel is tasked with proposing reductions in government regulations to the 2023 Legislature. Governor Doug Burgum formed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group Thursday through an executive order. The group is made up of representatives from Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies asked to review regulations and...
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
