whatsupnewp.com
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
Hurricane Bob developed in the central Bahamas on August 16, then steadily intensified and reached hurricane status on the evening of August 17. Bob continued to strengthen during the next 48 hours, as it began an acceleration north-northeastward, paralleling the East Coast. The eye of Hurricane Bob passed over Block Island, Rhode Island at approximately 1:30 PM, and made landfall over Newport, Rhode Island shortly before 2 PM.
whatsupnewp.com
A Chapel in Paradise: St. Columba’s listed in National Register of Historic Places
A historic church and churchyard in Middletown have received federal recognition for their contributions to the history of architecture, art, and community development. Jeffrey Emidy, Interim Executive Director of the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, announced that the National Park Service has listed St. Columba’s, the Berkeley Memorial Chapel, in the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the Federal Government’s official list of properties throughout the United States whose historical and architectural significance makes them worthy of preservation. Constructed in 1884-86, St. Columba’s Chapel is an excellent example of the English Gothic Revival style, and the building and cemetery showcase the work of prominent architects and designers. The property is also significant for its role in Middletown’s development as a summer resort community at the turn of the century.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, August 18
Good Morning, today is Thursday, August 18. 🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the latest from the classroom – With school set to open in a few weeks, school districts facing staff shortages. 🌊 The September Secret Garden Tour has been canceled due to the severe drought conditions...
whatsupnewp.com
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Bike Newport has shared the following about their upcoming 10-Spot Ride. The 10-Spot Ride is self-guided bike tour to ten beautiful private locations, with live music and delicious refreshment by local restaurants. It’s the Newport summer event you don’t want to miss. And the weather is looking to be a sweet 78 – we may be playing with perfection!
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe
Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside. Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (August 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. August 21 – 27, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, August 17
Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 17. 🌊 On this day in 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina.
whatsupnewp.com
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Villa Marina’ sells for $5.5 million
Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Overlooking Newport Harbor,...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Rhode Island
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 19-21)
Every Friday we survey the best on the local music scene, from stadium shows to dive bars. Check out “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend below. Friday: After a two-year pandemic delay, Lady Gaga and her Little Monsters invade Fenway Park in Boston for a long-awaited show. The “Chromatica Ball Tour” is part theater, part music, all spectacle – a powerful show from one of contemporary music’s leading artists. Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Debra L. McDonald-Amini
Debra McDonald-Amini, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022,surrounded by her loving family. Debbie fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and was an inspiration of love and strength to all those around her. Debbie was born on March 20, 1958 to John and...
whatsupnewp.com
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on August 24
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, August 24 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall, here’s a look at what’s on the docket. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 24 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Secret Garden Tour cancels September Tour
The Secret Garden Committee of the Benefactors of the Arts announced this week that it has decided “to listen to Mother Nature and cancel the upcoming 2022 September Secret Garden Tour due to the severe drought conditions as well as the threat of an active hurricane season”. More...
whatsupnewp.com
The Nature Conservancy, Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust conserve high priority forest on Richmond’s Beaver River
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, today announced the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. According to a press release issued by TNC, the parcel has been added to...
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
whatsupnewp.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jamestown
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at the Cumberland Farms in Jamestown (41 North Road), according to the Rhode Island Lottery. The winner numbers for the August 17 drawing were 23, 28, 41, 50, and 55. The Powerball was 24. The winning ticket matched...
