Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival
While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
Parks on Tap is taking its beer garden to 5 neighborhoods this fall
Parks on Tap will celebrate the arrival of fall by departing its summer home at Fairmount Water Works for weekly stays in five neighborhood parks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here's where – and when – the beer garden is heading:. • Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, Aug. 31 to...
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space
The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
Saxbys rolls out new energy drink, sandwiches with expansion of student learning program
For those who need an extra boost in the morning that coffee can't quite provide, Saxbys is now offering a new energy drink line that might just do the trick. The Maté Spritz features a bottom layer of zippy spritz that provides an instant burst of vigor, topped with a layer of energy tea that delivers a more relaxing vitality. The beverage comes in three flavors: OG Energy, Strawberry Rush and Orange Cream.
Travelers soon can exercise before departing Philly International Airport
A lengthy layover in an airport terminal can be a monotonous experience. Finding a comfortable place to sit, just to aimlessly scroll through your phone, can be a challenge. Restaurants may be overburdened or, depending on the hour, not even open. Snacks and beverages are overpriced. Early next year, travelers...
Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
A 33-acre native wetland is coming to FDR Park in South Philadelphia as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the city's largest green space, the Fairmount Park Conservancy said on Thursday. The $30 million plan is being funded by the city's Division of Aviation and is part of its...
Philly will miss the northern lights this time, but they may be visible in the months to come
The northern lights, a wonder typically only seen way near the Arctic Circle, may be visible this week in portions of the mainland United States thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm. Northern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have a chance of the seeing the natural spectacle, known scientifically as...
Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
We've been really lucky with the weather recently. It started this past weekend and continued all week. Some folks west of the city bottomed out in the lower 50s multiple nights – a real treat this time of the year. Tomorrow morning will likely see temperatures in the 50s,...
Crozer Health, ChristianaCare merger plan dissolves after months of negotiations
A purchase agreement that would have brought Delaware County's struggling Crozer Health hospitals into the fold of ChristianaCare will not move forward, the organizations announced Thursday. Crozer Health, now owned by the for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, will instead seek another path to transition back to non-profit status. In February, the...
Three men charged with shootings at West Philly rec center earlier this week that injured five people
Three men have been charged in the drive-by shooting that injured five people – including two critically – at a busy West Philly recreation center on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police said Tahmir Pinckney, Azyear Sutton-Walker, and Marlon Spurell – all 22 years old – have been arrested, and they are among the six people sought by investigators.
Four teens injured in North Philadelphia birthday party shooting, police say
Four teenagers were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a North Philadelphia birthday party late Wednesday night, police said. Three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old boy were shot inside a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street around 11:30 p.m., CBS3 reported. They each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, but the 15-year-old girl also was shot in the back. They were taken to Temple University Hospital for Treatment.
Nearly 100 shots fired in quintuple shooting outside West Philly recreation center, police say
Three people were arrested after 96 shots were fired Tuesday outside the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philly, where children were playing sports inside, police said. Five people, including two teenagers, were injured. Police said at least two men in a white SUV began opened fire shortly before 7 p.m....
QAnon follower joined Jan. 6 riot while out on bail for bringing weapons to Pa. Convention Center, prosecutors allege
A QAnon conspiracy follower who was arrested in Philadelphia after he allegedly drove a weapons-filled Hummer to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election, is now facing criminal charges tied to the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Anthony LaMotta, 63, forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol...
Eagle flew into engine of Spirit Airlines plane that caught fire on Atlantic City runway, NTSB says
A Spirit Airlines plane that went up in flames at Atlantic City International Airport last October, forcing its 102 passengers to evacuate onto the runway, was damaged by a bald eagle that flew into the aircraft's engine, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The frightening incident...
Driver in fatal Roosevelt Boulevard crash fled on foot after pulling passenger from car, police say
A man who crashed a car on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing his female passenger, fled the scene on foot after pulling the woman from the vehicle and attempting to remove its license plate, police said. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the Boulevard's intersection with Devereaux Avenue in the...
