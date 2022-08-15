While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO