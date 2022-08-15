ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival

While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space

The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Saxbys rolls out new energy drink, sandwiches with expansion of student learning program

For those who need an extra boost in the morning that coffee can't quite provide, Saxbys is now offering a new energy drink line that might just do the trick. The Maté Spritz features a bottom layer of zippy spritz that provides an instant burst of vigor, topped with a layer of energy tea that delivers a more relaxing vitality. The beverage comes in three flavors: OG Energy, Strawberry Rush and Orange Cream.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Travelers soon can exercise before departing Philly International Airport

A lengthy layover in an airport terminal can be a monotonous experience. Finding a comfortable place to sit, just to aimlessly scroll through your phone, can be a challenge. Restaurants may be overburdened or, depending on the hour, not even open. Snacks and beverages are overpriced. Early next year, travelers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Manna#Charity#Sushi#Food Drink#Philadelphians#Royal Sushi Izakaya#Conshohocken Brewing Co#Bao Logy
phillyvoice.com

Three men charged with shootings at West Philly rec center earlier this week that injured five people

Three men have been charged in the drive-by shooting that injured five people – including two critically – at a busy West Philly recreation center on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police said Tahmir Pinckney, Azyear Sutton-Walker, and Marlon Spurell – all 22 years old – have been arrested, and they are among the six people sought by investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Four teens injured in North Philadelphia birthday party shooting, police say

Four teenagers were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a North Philadelphia birthday party late Wednesday night, police said. Three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old boy were shot inside a home on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street around 11:30 p.m., CBS3 reported. They each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, but the 15-year-old girl also was shot in the back. They were taken to Temple University Hospital for Treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

QAnon follower joined Jan. 6 riot while out on bail for bringing weapons to Pa. Convention Center, prosecutors allege

A QAnon conspiracy follower who was arrested in Philadelphia after he allegedly drove a weapons-filled Hummer to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election, is now facing criminal charges tied to the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Anthony LaMotta, 63, forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy