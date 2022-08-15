Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
fox13news.com
Miami firefighter fired after writing 'who cares' about officer's death
MIAMI - A firefighter in Miami has been fired after writing "who cares" in a profanity-laced text about law enforcement officers after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. WSVN reports the firefighter, who worked for Miami Fire Rescue, has been terminated, effective Friday.
Click10.com
VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection
Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
WSVN-TV
Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
Click10.com
Police: Dealership owner threatens to set Doral business on fire over $202 charge
DORAL, Fla. – A car dealership owner is facing a felony charge after police accused him of threatening to set a Doral insurance business on fire and shoot its employees over a $202.40 charge he was apparently upset about. According to an arrest report, employees at the Insurance Exchange,...
NBC Miami
Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake in Coconut Creek
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died
The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
Click10.com
BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
UPDATE: Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, the department announced Wednesday night. Click here for an updated story. New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in...
