North Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
fox13news.com

Miami firefighter fired after writing 'who cares' about officer's death

MIAMI - A firefighter in Miami has been fired after writing "who cares" in a profanity-laced text about law enforcement officers after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. WSVN reports the firefighter, who worked for Miami Fire Rescue, has been terminated, effective Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake in Coconut Creek

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died

The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired

A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

