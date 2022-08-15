ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsv9I_0hHcX8mZ00

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ITT

  • The Trade: ITT Inc. ITT SVP, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold a total of 3,206 shares at an average price of $81.95. The insider received around $262.73 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: ITT recently said it acquired Clippard Instrument Laboratories' product lines of durable, low maintenance, and cost-competitive interchangeable pneumatic cylinders.
  • What ITT Does: ITT is a diversified industrial conglomerate with nearly $3 billion in sales. After the spinoffs of Xylem and Exelis in 2011, the company's products primarily include brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, and switches.

Trade Desk

  • The Trade: The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold a total of 3,676 shares at an average price of $72.50. The insider received around $266.51 thousand as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: The Trade Desk recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • What Trade Desk Does: The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Goldman Sachs

  • The Trade: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Global Treasurer Philip Berlinski sold a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $348.62. The insider received around $2.79 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Goldman Sachs recently reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $11.86 billion, down 23% year-on-year, squashing the consensus of $10.96 billion.
  • What Goldman Sachs Does: Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (45%), asset management (20%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments.

O'Reilly Automotive

  • The Trade: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY Director, EV Chairman of the Board David Oreilly
  • sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $723.11. The insider received around $10.85 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: O'Reilly Automotive recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • What O'Reilly Automotive Does: O'Reilly Automotive is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY customers (41% and 59% of 2021 sales, respectively).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Goldman Sachs Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Itt#Trade Desk The Trade#Ttd Cfo
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy